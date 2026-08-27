Partial lunar eclipse August 2026: Date, time, visibility in India, how to watch it and safety tips

A deep partial lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will take place on August 27-28, 2026, with the Moon passing almost entirely into Earth’s darkest shadow. At greatest eclipse, 96.3 per cent of the Moon’s disk will be within the umbra, according to NASA.
A partial lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing only a portion of the Moon to enter Earth’s darkest shadow, known as the umbra. Since the three celestial bodies are not perfectly aligned, part of the Moon remains illuminated by direct sunlight while the rest appears darkened.
As the eclipse deepens, the portion of the Moon inside Earth’s umbra could take on a striking coppery-red hue. The celestial event will be visible across the Americas and parts of western Europe and western Africa, while viewers elsewhere can follow it online.
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World · Science · Night Sky
Partial Lunar Eclipse: August 28, 2026
The Moon slides deep into Earth's shadow — nearly total, glowing coppery at its peak. But this “blood moon” won't be seen from India.
Animation: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio — the Moon tracks right to left through Earth's shadow, reddening near greatest eclipse.
Stages of the eclipse (UTC)
2:20
Deep penumbral
3:15
~50% partial
4:13
Greatest
5:11
~50% partial
6:06
Deep penumbral
~96%
of the Moon inside Earth's umbra at greatest eclipse — nearly total
4:13 UTC
greatest eclipse — 9:43 am IST
Why India misses it
Greatest eclipse falls at 9:43 am IST, in daylight, with the Moon below the horizon. Best seen across the Americas, with a partial view from western Europe and Africa.
Animation: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio. Data: timeanddate.com, EarthSky. Event of August 27–28, 2026.
The eclipse will reach its maximum at about 4:13 am UTC, when roughly 96 per cent of the Moon’s disk will be inside Earth’s umbra.
Lunar eclipse 2026: Where will it be visible?
According to NASA, the eclipse will be visible from much of North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa, although the full sequence will not be visible from every location.
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North and South America will have some of the best views, with the entire eclipse visible from these regions. In Europe and Africa, the eclipse will take place before dawn, with the Moon setting during the later stages in some areas.
Chandra Grahan 2026: How to watch online
Those unable to see the Chandra Grahan from their location can watch the event through free online livestreams.
NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are also expected to provide live coverage through their official websites and YouTube channels closer to the event, according to reports.
According to Space.com, the Griffith Observatory will livestream the eclipse, providing live views as the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow.
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The Virtual Telescope Project will also provide an online broadcast featuring telescope views from Italy and Chile, along with commentary from astrophysicist Gianluca Masi.
Space.com will also run live coverage of the eclipse with updates and viewing information throughout the event.
Why does the moon turn red?
During a lunar eclipse, Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to move into Earth’s shadow.
However, some sunlight still passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths more easily, while longer red wavelengths pass through and reach the Moon. This red light is then reflected back towards Earth, giving the eclipsed portion of the Moon its reddish or coppery appearance.
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NASA describes the effect as though the world’s sunrises and sunsets are being projected onto the Moon. Since the August 28 eclipse will cover almost the entire lunar disk, the reddish effect could be particularly noticeable.
Chandra Grahan 2026: Will it be visible in India?
The Chandra Grahan will not be visible from India, as the country will be on the daytime side of Earth during the eclipse.
The main eclipse will unfold when the Moon is below the horizon in India, meaning skywatchers in the country will not be able to observe it directly.
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