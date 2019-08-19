In Doaba region, people in 163 villages are reluctant to evacuate

Heavy rains across the state of Punjab and the catchment areas of major rivers of Punjab on Saturday, has created flood like situation in several villages of Doaba region located along the banks of Sutlej and Beas rivers.

District officials have issued evacuation orders for 163 villages in Doaba region, which has four districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. People, however, are reluctant to shift to relief centres.

Small and medium rivers and nullahs continue to add water to both the major rivers — Sutlej and Beas in the Doaba region.

In Jalandhar district, the orders to evacuate 81 villages along with the Sutlej were issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Sharma. They appealed to people residing in low lying/flood-prone areas to move to rescue centres. A total 31 centres have been set up in three sub-divisions of the district, which included 18, five and eight centres in Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisions, respectively, of Jalandhar district.

Such centres are set up in the government schools, grain markets and and dharamshalas. The arrangements for food, boarding and lodging, fodder for animals, vaccination of humans and cattle have been made here.

“We are not evacuating at the moment and will wait and watch as some time water gets recede soon,” said Paramjit Singh Butte Da Channa, of village in Shahkot. This village got flooded during 2008 floods in Jalandhar.

People of Maddepur, Heran, Mobriwal and Mandala, which are adjacent to dhussi bandh of Sutlej river have also not evacuated till evening. “It is not easy to shift with small children and cattle as we would like to analyse situation at our own as we have been living along with river since decades and know its nature,” said Ajit Singh from Mandala.

In Nawanshahr, 67 villages have been put on alert. An Army team rescued two persons in Nawanshahr and nine cattle from Sutlej in Begowal village as they were got stranded in the water.