scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

CDC ends country-by-country COVID travel advisories

The CDC said it was ending the list of advisories because “fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases,” limiting the agency’s ability to assess the risk level for travelers accurately.

A nurse explains a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Joao Silva/The New York Times)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer maintain a list of COVID-19 travel advisories for foreign countries, the agency said Monday, another sign of the gradual shift toward pre-pandemic normalcy even as about 1,400 people around the world are dying each day from the virus.

The agency said it would instead issue travel health notices only for “a concerning COVID-19 variant” or other situation that would change travel recommendations for a particular country, as it does with other diseases like monkeypox, polio and yellow fever.

The announcement came as data reporting about the pandemic has been scaled back around the world. The CDC said it was ending the list of advisories because “fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases,” limiting the agency’s ability to assess the risk level for travelers accurately.

In April, the CDC dropped a “do not travel” warning that it had in place for about 90 countries and other destinations because of the COVID risk there, saying it would reserve that label for “special circumstances.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

The same month, a federal judge struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for travel on planes, trains and buses. In June, the agency ended its requirement for travelers flying to the United States to provide a negative coronavirus test result before boarding.

In August, the CDC loosened its domestic COVID guidelines, noting that while the virus was “here to stay,” the United States now had the tools to reduce severe illness and death. And in an interview last month, President Joe Biden declared that “the pandemic is over.”

Written by Chris Cameron

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:50:31 am
Next Story

Mumbai: FIR registered on court order against cop, lawyer and bank official for cheating

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement