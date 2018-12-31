CCTV shows men carrying body parts of Jamal Khashoggi, claims Turkish TV

A CCTV footage broadcast by a Turkish news channel Sunday shows men carrying cases and bags allegedly containing the body parts of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Advertising

The images feature three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The residence lies a short distance from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was murdered, in what the Saudi termed a “rogue operation”, reported AFP. Citing unnamed Turkish sources, A-Haber said Khashoggi’s dismembered body was inside the cases and bags.

Suudi Arabistan’ın İstanbul Başkonsolosluğunda katledilen gazeteci Kaşıkçı cinayetine ilişkin özel görüntüler A Haber’e ulaştı. A Haber ekranlarında ilk kez izleyeceğiniz o görüntülerde Kaşıkçı’nın parçalanmış bedeninin olduğu bavulların konsolosluk konutuna taşındığı görülüyor pic.twitter.com/ojqJ4AxyL3 — A Haber (@Ahaber) December 31, 2018

A-Haber said the bags and suitcases were put into a minibus which travelled a short distance from the consulate to a garage at the residence. The men are then seen taking them inside.

The 59-year-old former Saudi insider turned critic was strangled before he was cut into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis, according to Turkish officials, with media reports suggesting the parts were dissolved in acid.

Advertising

Turkey has consistently alleged the role of “highest levels” of the Saudi Arabia government in the murder of Khashoggi and had earlier also provided audio recordings of the killing. President Tayyip Erdogan had said it was clear the murder was planned and that the order came from the top level of Saudi authorities but that he could not think such a thing of the Gulf nation’s de-facto ruler King Salman, for whom he has ‘limitless respect’.

Riyadh, on the other hand, while rejecting any claims of murder before, later admitted Khashoggi died in a “rogue operation” but rebutted claims of orders from the top. Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly rejected Turkish demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of the journalist.