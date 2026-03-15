CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams for Middle East region as tensions escalate

In a circular, the board announced that all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 10:57 AM IST
cbse middle east board examsCBSE said exams that had already been postponed through earlier circulars issued will also remain cancelled. (File)
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Amid tensions spiralling in the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sunday announced cancellation of Class XII board examinations for students studying in the affiliated schools across several Middle East countries.

In a circular, the board announced that all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the board, the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting examinations in the region and considering inputs from schools and authorities in the affected countries. The CBSE said exams that had already been postponed through earlier circulars issued on March 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will also remain cancelled.

“The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” the board said in the circular.

The directive has been issued to the principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across the affected countries, and copies have also been sent to Indian diplomatic missions in the region for information and necessary action.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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