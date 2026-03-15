CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams for Middle East region as tensions escalate

CBSE said exams that had already been postponed through earlier circulars issued will also remain cancelled. (File)

Amid tensions spiralling in the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sunday announced cancellation of Class XII board examinations for students studying in the affiliated schools across several Middle East countries.

In a circular, the board announced that all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, stand cancelled for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the board, the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting examinations in the region and considering inputs from schools and authorities in the affected countries. The CBSE said exams that had already been postponed through earlier circulars issued on March 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will also remain cancelled.