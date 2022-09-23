scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Casualties confirmed after blast near Kabul mosque

The blast took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque which, in 2020, was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque's prayer leader.

Taliban fighters stand guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. An explosion went off near a mosque in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Friday, with police confirming casualties. A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city's diplomatic quarter. (AP/PTI)

An explosion went off near a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Friday, with police confirming casualties.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city’s diplomatic quarter.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed there were casualties, but could not provide a number for those killed or wounded.

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque. He said the cause was under investigation. Takor said police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

Mosques have previously been a target for attacks.

The blast took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque which, in 2020, was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:00:14 pm
Next Story

‘I’m ready to meet me’: Pinkie Roshan pens a powerful note on self love

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement