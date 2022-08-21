Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine.
Dugin’s exact ties to President Vladimir Putin are unclear, but the Kremlin frequently echoes rhetoric from his writings and appearances on Russian state TV. He helped popularize the concept of “Novorossiya” (New Russia) that Russia used to justify the annexation of Crimea and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Subscriber Only Stories
He promotes Russia as a country of piety, traditional values and authoritarian leadership, and disdains Western liberal values.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.
She was sanctioned by the United States in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website that the U.S. described as a disinformation site. The sanctions announcement cited a UWI article this year that contended Ukraine would “perish” if it were admitted to NATO.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.
The vivid and violent incident, unusual for Moscow, is likely to aggravate Russia-Ukraine animosity.
No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic that is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin.”
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukrainian involvement, saying on national TV that “We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state.”
Analyst Sergei Markov, a former Putin adviser, told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that Alexander Dugin, not his daughter, likely was the intended target and said “it’s completely obvious that the most probable suspects are Ukrainian military intelligence and the Ukrainian Security Service.”
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Test schedule announced for AIEEA, AICE; application deadline extended
Culinary Capital: From humble origins, how the Motichoor Laddoo became a household name in Delhi
Top Gun Maverick surpasses Avengers Infinity War’s collection to become the sixth highest grosser of all times
Mentally challenged girls at Maharashtra care home excel in making Ganesh idols
Man United in maelstrom as Liverpool head to Old Trafford
Watch: Elderly woman breaks Dahi Handi
If convicts in Bilkis Bano case can be released, why not Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief
Man teams up with friend to kill grandfather over property dispute, held
JDU national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna
Kerala judge’s remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Rakesh Tikait alleges arrest by Delhi Police, security bolstered at borders ahead of farmers meet at Jantar Mantar