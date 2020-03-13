Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms of coronavirus, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

By: Reuters | Updated: March 13, 2020 8:16:45 am
Justin Trudeau wife coronavirus, Justin Trudeau wife tests positive for coronavirus, coronavirus canada, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau coronavirus Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

Explained: How home quarantine works

Justin Trudeau’s wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

