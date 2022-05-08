scorecardresearch
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin town in Ukraine, says mayor

"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.

By: Reuters | Kyiv |
May 8, 2022 8:48:25 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Stellantis Automotive Research and Development Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on Sunday an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which had been temporary held by Russian troops, the town’s mayor said on Telegram.

Live Blog

