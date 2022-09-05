scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Canada’s worst mass killing incidents

Below are some of Canada's biggest mass killing incidents:

Canada mass killingAssistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

Below are some of Canada’s biggest mass killing incidents:

PORTAPIQUE, NOVA SCOTIA: April 2020 – A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a police officer killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in the country’s worst modern-era mass shooting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data
immigration image

TORONTO, ONTARIO: July 2018 – A man walked down a busy Toronto street, shooting randomly into restaurants. He killed two people and wounded 13 before turning his gun on himself.

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC: January 2017 – A man opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque, killing six people and wounding five. Twelve others were treated for minor injuries.

LA LOCHE, SASKATCHEWAN: January 2016 – A student killed his two brothers at home before opening fire at a remote community high school, killing two more people and wounding seven others.

Advertisement

CALGARY, ALBERTA: April 2014 -The son of a long-serving member of Calgary’s police force was arrested after five people at a house party were stabbed to death.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA: December 2014 – A man killed eight people, including his wife, before killing himself.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: June 2014 – A gunman killed three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and wounded two others.

Advertisement

MAYERTHORPE, ALBERTA: March 2005: A man killed four RCMP officers who went to his home to execute a warrant to repossess property. The man then killed himself.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO: April 1999 – A former employee of Ottawa’s urban transit service killed four of his colleagues and wounded two others before taking his own life.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA: April 1996 – A man killed nine relatives gathered for the wedding of his estranged wife’s sister and wounded two others before killing himself.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC: December 1989 – A gunman killed 14 students, all female, and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique before committing suicide.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:16:48 am
Next Story

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: A taste of the old Game of Thrones madness, courtesy Matt Smith’s Daemon

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Premium
Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement