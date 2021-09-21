scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Canada’s ruling Liberals will win federal election, CBC news projects

Despite projections, it is still too early to say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had won a majority.

By: Reuters |
Updated: September 21, 2021 8:21:34 am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (File)

Canada’s ruling Liberals will form the country’s next government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected on Monday, but said it was too early to say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had won a majority.

The center-left Liberals, who entered the race with a big lead in opinion polls, were ahead in 139 of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, the country’s elected chamber of parliament. Many votes remained still to be counted.

Read |Canada’s Trudeau sheds modest support in early returns of tight election

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement