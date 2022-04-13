Canada vs Australia vs UK immigration points system

April 13, 2022 11:25:53 am
Introduction
The world’s major immigration destinations use a points system to determine whether or not an immigration candidate is eligible to apply for immigration. The points awarded in such an immigration system will take into account a variety of factors such as education, age, work experience, and so on. Those who obtain the required minimum number of points may apply for immigration. The higher the number of points, the more likely it is that these potential immigrants will migrate abroad.
A comparison of the three major immigration destinations
When it comes to the most popular immigration destinations, three countries stand out: Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The only thing these countries have in common when it comes to immigration is that they use a points-based system. If you want to migrate abroad and are thinking about moving to one of these countries, understanding the countries’ points systems will be beneficial. It will assist you in determining whether your current status of various factors is best for one country or the other.
Comparison between Canada vs Australia vs the UK Immigration Points System
During the point system comparison, five major factors come into play. They are as follows:
Age
Education background
Work experience/Job opportunity
Language skills
Skills of your partner/spouse
Age
Canada
Age Range vs. Points
18-35: 12 points
36: 11 points
37: 10 points
38: 9 points
39: 8 points
40: 7 points
41: 6 points
42: 5 points
43: 4 points
44: 3 points
45: 2 points
46 :1 point
Australia
Age Range vs. Points:
18-24: 25 points
25-32: 30 points
33-39: 25 points
40-45: 15 points
The United Kingdom
No points are given for age
Education
Canada
HS or SC Diploma: 5 points
College Certificate: 15 points
Degree/Diploma (2 years): 19 points
Bachelor’s Degree: 21 points
BS/MBA/Master’s: 23 points
Doctorate/Ph.D.: 25 points
Australia
Diploma: 10 points
Bachelor’s/Master’s: 15 points
Doctorate: 20 points
The United Kingdom
Ph.D. in a subject relevant to the job: 10 points
Ph.D. in a STEM subject: 20 points
Work experience/Job opportunity
Canada
1 year: 9 points
2-3 years: 11 points
4-5 years: 13 points
6+ years: 15 points
Australia
1-3 (experience outside Australia): 0 points
3-4 (experience outside Australia): 5 points
5-7 (experience outside Australia): 10 points
8+ (experience outside Australia): 15 points
3-4 (experience in Australia): 10 points
5-7 (experience in Australia): 15 points
8+ (experience in Australia): 20 points
The United Kingdom
Job offer from an approved sponsor: 20 points
Job at skill level: 20 points
Job with salary from £23,040 to £25,599: 10 points
Job with salary more than £25,600: 20 points
Job in Skilled Occupation List: 20 points
Language Skills
Canada
CLB 9 or higher: 6 points
CLB 8: 5 points
CLB 7: 4 points
French language skills: +4 points
Australia
Competent English: 0 points
Proficient English: 10 points
Superior English: 20 points
The United Kingdom
Required level of English skill (mandatory): 10 points
Skills of Partner/Spouse
Canada
Spouse/Partner has English/French language skills at CLB level 4 or higher: 5 points
Australia
Spouse/Partner meets criteria for age and English skills: 10 points
The United Kingdom
No points granted for this section
Minimum total points required
Canada: 67 points for a skilled worker applying for permanent residency through the Canada Express Entry system.
Australia: 65 points are required to apply for points-tested Australian visas such as Subclass 491 and GSM visas (which include Subclass 189, 190, and 489).
The United Kingdom: 70 points to apply for a work visa in the United Kingdom.
