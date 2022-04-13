Canada vs Australia vs UK immigration points system

Introduction

The world’s major immigration destinations use a points system to determine whether or not an immigration candidate is eligible to apply for immigration. The points awarded in such an immigration system will take into account a variety of factors such as education, age, work experience, and so on. Those who obtain the required minimum number of points may apply for immigration. The higher the number of points, the more likely it is that these potential immigrants will migrate abroad.

A comparison of the three major immigration destinations

When it comes to the most popular immigration destinations, three countries stand out: Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The only thing these countries have in common when it comes to immigration is that they use a points-based system. If you want to migrate abroad and are thinking about moving to one of these countries, understanding the countries’ points systems will be beneficial. It will assist you in determining whether your current status of various factors is best for one country or the other.

Also Read | Check your immigration eligibility

Comparison between Canada vs Australia vs the UK Immigration Points System

During the point system comparison, five major factors come into play. They are as follows:

Age

Education background

Work experience/Job opportunity

Language skills

Skills of your partner/spouse

Age

Canada

Age Range vs. Points

18-35: 12 points

36: 11 points

37: 10 points

38: 9 points

39: 8 points

40: 7 points

41: 6 points

42: 5 points

43: 4 points

44: 3 points

45: 2 points

46 :1 point

Australia

Age Range vs. Points:

18-24: 25 points

25-32: 30 points

33-39: 25 points

40-45: 15 points

The United Kingdom

No points are given for age

Education

Canada

HS or SC Diploma: 5 points

College Certificate: 15 points

Degree/Diploma (2 years): 19 points

Bachelor’s Degree: 21 points

BS/MBA/Master’s: 23 points

Doctorate/Ph.D.: 25 points

Australia

Diploma: 10 points

Bachelor’s/Master’s: 15 points

Doctorate: 20 points

The United Kingdom

Ph.D. in a subject relevant to the job: 10 points

Ph.D. in a STEM subject: 20 points

Work experience/Job opportunity

Canada

1 year: 9 points

2-3 years: 11 points

4-5 years: 13 points

6+ years: 15 points

Australia

1-3 (experience outside Australia): 0 points

3-4 (experience outside Australia): 5 points

5-7 (experience outside Australia): 10 points

8+ (experience outside Australia): 15 points

3-4 (experience in Australia): 10 points

5-7 (experience in Australia): 15 points

8+ (experience in Australia): 20 points

The United Kingdom

Job offer from an approved sponsor: 20 points

Job at skill level: 20 points

Job with salary from £23,040 to £25,599: 10 points

Job with salary more than £25,600: 20 points

Job in Skilled Occupation List: 20 points

Language Skills

Canada

CLB 9 or higher: 6 points

CLB 8: 5 points

CLB 7: 4 points

French language skills: +4 points

Australia

Competent English: 0 points

Proficient English: 10 points

Superior English: 20 points

The United Kingdom

Required level of English skill (mandatory): 10 points

Skills of Partner/Spouse

Canada

Spouse/Partner has English/French language skills at CLB level 4 or higher: 5 points

Australia

Spouse/Partner meets criteria for age and English skills: 10 points

The United Kingdom

No points granted for this section

Minimum total points required

Canada: 67 points for a skilled worker applying for permanent residency through the Canada Express Entry system.

Australia: 65 points are required to apply for points-tested Australian visas such as Subclass 491 and GSM visas (which include Subclass 189, 190, and 489).

The United Kingdom: 70 points to apply for a work visa in the United Kingdom.