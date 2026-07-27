How long will your Canadian student visa take? Here are updated times

India remains one of Canada's top three source countries for international students.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 27, 2026 12:09 PM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Seattle ShootingCanada visa wait times, Indian students, Canada study permit processing time, IRCC visa updates, Canada student visa timelines, study in Canada, Designated Learning Institutions, Student Direct Stream SDS, international student cap Canada, Indian student study visa. (Photo: AI generated)

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued updated visa processing times for several categories, signaling key timeline adjustments for Indian students seeking permits to study in the country.

How long is the wait for Indian applicants?

Study permit processing times for India currently run around 8 to 12 weeks for standard applications, according to IRCC data. The latest update showed a one-week increase in wait times for India-based applications, a reversal after several weeks of improvement earlier this year.

Indian applicants, who qualified for the Student Direct Stream (SDS), which requires proof of funds through a Guaranteed Investment Certificate, upfront medical exams, and paid first-year tuition, can see much faster turnaround, with some straightforward SDS files processed in as little as 20 days.

What is a processing time, and how is it worked out?

IRCC defines a processing time as the period from when an application is received to when a decision is made. For mailed applications, the clock starts once the application reaches IRCC’s mailroom; for online or in-person applications, it starts on submission, according to the department.

Processing times can vary depending on the type of application, whether it is complete, how quickly the backlog is being cleared, how easily an applicant’s information can be verified, and how fast an applicant responds to follow-up requests, IRCC said.

Story continues below this ad

Some processing times are calculated by looking back at how long it took to process 80 per cent of complete applications recently; others are forward-looking estimates based on the current inventory of applications, expected monthly processing capacity, and annual admission limits under the government’s immigration levels plan.

Are other visa categories affected too?

Indian applicants for a work permit from outside Canada currently face a processing time of 9 weeks, according to IRCC, with the department prioritising applications tied to essential occupations in agriculture, agri-food processing and healthcare.

Visitor visa applicants from outside Canada currently see a processing time of 21 days, while those applying from within Canada face a 29-day wait, IRCC said. A new permanent resident card currently takes about 41 days to process.

What about students seeking a citizenship certificate later on?

For those further along in their Canadian journey and applying for a citizenship certificate as proof of citizenship, the current wait is about 19 months if applying today, according to IRCC, last updated on 7 July 2026 and refreshed monthly.

Story continues below this ad

IRCC said applicants living outside Canada and the US who apply through a Canadian embassy, high commission or consulate should add three to four months to account for mailing time.

Why does the volume of Indian applications matter?

India remains one of Canada’s top three source countries for international students, alongside Nigeria and Pakistan, and high application volumes are one reason processing can run longer than for smaller-volume countries.

Most Read
1Seattle shooting: 3 killed, 5 injured near iconic Space Needle
2Oil tanker explodes in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine, says Iran
3Why Trump halted plans to escalate US military action against Iran
4US court rejects Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee: What it means for Indians
5‘No path forward except Jihad’: Khamenei’s direct message to Hezbollah
6‘Guardians of world’: Trump posts AI images showing US seizing Iranian tanker, striking Kharg oil terminal

IRCC also conducts deeper background and fraud checks on applications from jurisdictions with documented cases of fake bank statements, forged admission letters or credential mills — a category that includes India — adding further time to standard processing.

Biometrics appointment backlogs at Visa Application Centres in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad can add another one to three weeks during peak application seasons, typically between May and August when most students apply for fall admission.

Story continues below this ad

IRCC advised against submitting a fresh application while waiting, noting that the longer an applicant has waited, the closer they are to a decision. The department said it will reach out directly if it needs more information, and applicants do not need to take any further action in the meantime.

With inputs from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments