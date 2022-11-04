Canada to celebrate November as official Hindu Heritage Month

Canada has for the first time officially celebrated November as its national Hindu Heritage Month to acknowledge the significant contributions of the Hindu community in the multi-cultural country’s growth story.

Chandra Arya, a ruling Liberal Party MP, initiated a private members motion in May this year to mark November as the Hindu Heritage Month (HHM) which was later unanimously passed in the House of Commons on September 29.

Taking to Twitter, Arya wrote on November 1, “Today I marked the historic beginning of Canada’s national Hindu Heritage Month by raising a flag with Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill. HHM provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of 830,000 Hindu-Canadians to our country & of Hindu Heritage to mankind.”

The multi-cultural country also marks heritage month of other faiths which includes April as Sikh Heritage Month, May as Canadian Jewish Heritage Month and October as Canadian Islamic History Month.

The aim of the heritage month is to celebrate and acknowledge the significant contributions of the country’s large chunk of Hindu community in different walks of life including science, education and medicine, law, politics, business, culture and sport.

Arya had earlier termed the passing of the resolution as “Historic” and that it was “long overdue Canadian recognition of contributions of Hindu Heritage to mankind and the country.”

Wishing on this historic beginning, Anita Anand, MP for Oakville and Minister of National Defence also tweeted, “This November marks the first federally recognised Hindu Heritage Month. Canada is home to over 830,000 Hindus who make immense contributions to the fabric of our country. I wish you all a Happy Hindu Heritage Month!”

Acknowledging the “outstanding contributions” of Hindu community, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity & Inclusion said in his statement, “This is a moment to acknowledge the… positive impact of the community can be seen in all aspects of our society.

It further added, “Canadians of Hindu heritage are at the forefront of our continued growth and development.” The month of November was earlier recognised as Hindu Heritage Month by the Canadian province of Ontario government, as per Bill 56.

The Hindus who started immigrating to the country about 100 years ago, now make up nearly 830,000 of the total Canadian population.