Friday, August 10, 2018
Canada shooting: At least four killed in Fredericton, New Brunswick

The Police have urged people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes. The police also tweeted saying the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 10, 2018 6:26:59 pm
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian town of Fredericton on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.

The Police have urged people in the area of the shooting to remain in their homes. The police also tweeted saying the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities. The cause of shooting in the capital of New Brunswick province was not immediately known.

More details awaited.

