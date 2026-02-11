Canada School Shooting Live Updates: 10 dead, 25 injured in Tumbler Ridge School shooting

Canada school shooting LIVE updates: Police said that they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects or an ongoing threat to the public. (File photo)

Shooting in Canada School Today Live Updates: At least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, were killed in a mass shooting at a school in northeastern British Columbia on Tuesday. The authorities said that another 25 individuals were being evaluated for injuries at the local medical centre.

Six victims found dead in school: Six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge, and another person died on the way to the hospital, the Canadian police said. Two more people were found dead at a residence, which the police said is connected to the incident. The suspected shooter was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon with “what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”, said the police.

Story continues below this ad No other suspects in the incident: Police said that they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects or an ongoing threat to the public. The Tumbler Ridge RCMP received a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday (Feb 10) at 1:20 pm. A Police Initiated Public Alert (PIPA) was issued but was officially cancelled at 5:45 pm. Police said that the suspected shooter was found dead with “what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”. “This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” said Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 09:51 AM IST Shooting in Canada School Today Live Updates: Suspected shooter found dead with “self‑inflicted injury” Shooting in Canada School Today Live Updates: Police said that the suspected shooter was found dead with “what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”. Feb 11, 2026 09:50 AM IST Shooting in Canada School Today Live Updates: 10 dead, 25 injured in Canada school shooting Shooting in Canada School Today Live Updates: Canadian police said that a shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday (Feb 10), killing at least 10 people, including the suspected shooter. “Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital. Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries,” the police said in a press release.

