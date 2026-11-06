The Canadian government will create a special pathway for up to 2,00,000 temporary residents already living in the country to become permanent residents (PRs) by the end of 2027, a move expected to benefit a significant number of Indian nationals holding work permits or study-linked work authorisations.

The one-time measure, announced in Budget 2026 and the 2027-29 Immigration Levels Plan, is over and above the regular annual immigration targets. Canada will continue to admit 3,70,000 new temporary residents and 3,80,000 permanent residents annually until 2029, the same numbers set for 2026. The additional 2,00,000 permanent residence places for existing temporary residents will not count against these targets.

The plan divides the 2,00,000 places into two equal cohorts. The workers’ cohort, comprising up to 1,00,000 places, will focus on temporary residents already in Canada who are eligible for Express Entry or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), along with their families.