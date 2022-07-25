Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

July 25, 2022 10:42:34 pm
Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township.
Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions.
Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.
Subscriber Only Stories
Police closed off a main route through the center of the city. Authorities later issued a cellphone alert saying the suspect was in custody.
Authorities initially said they were unsure if the shooter acted alone. But police later said the man in custody is believed to be solely responsible.
A homicide team confirmed on social media that its investigators deployed to Langley to help the mounted police.
Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in Langley at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.
Langley is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver.
Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.
The country overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.
It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
UPA govt never summoned Modi, Shah through its agencies or any SIT formed by it: Cong
Vibrators, weed, plants: What can you take on a plane?
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship for Rs 100 cr
Fund allocation for central government’s education schemes in Karnataka sees increase
SC stays arbitral proceedings between Dhoni and Amrapali group over commercial dispute
‘They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 yrs ago… opened a restaurant’: Kin of mother-daughter duo killed in accident in Outer Delhi
Tobi Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display at World Athletics Championships
Explained: What became of the ‘Arab Spring’?
Manipur proposes to spend Rs 34,930 crore for fiscal 2022-23
Recruitment process in three services severely affected due to Covid: Rajnath Singh
‘Plan afoot to appoint woman identified as man in medical test on non-constabulary post’: Maharashtra to HC
Oppn obstructs development works, gives political interests preference over nation: PM Modi