Canada PM Mark Carney secures majority after special election win, gains stronger grip on power

A former central banker who led both the Bank of England and Canada’s central bank, Carney entered politics only recently when he replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister in 2025. (File Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney tightened his grip on power after securing a parliamentary majority. The victory in a set of special elections marks a turning point that gives his Liberal government far greater control over lawmaking in the country.

The breakthrough came after voters elected Liberal candidates in key districts, pushing the party past the halfway mark in the 343-seat House of Commons. With that, Carney no longer needs backing from opposition parties to pass legislation, ending months of minority-rule constraints.

The result also caps an unusual political buildup. Over recent months, five lawmakers from opposition parties crossed over to support Carney’s Liberals, putting the government on the ‘cusp’ of securing a majority, the Associated Press reported.