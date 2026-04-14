Canada PM Mark Carney secures majority after special election win, gains stronger grip on power

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney tightened his grip on power after securing a parliamentary majority. The victory in a set of special elections marks a turning point that gives his Liberal government far greater control over lawmaking in the country.
The breakthrough came after voters elected Liberal candidates in key districts, pushing the party past the halfway mark in the 343-seat House of Commons. With that, Carney no longer needs backing from opposition parties to pass legislation, ending months of minority-rule constraints.
The result also caps an unusual political buildup. Over recent months, five lawmakers from opposition parties crossed over to support Carney’s Liberals, putting the government on the ‘cusp’ of securing a majority, the Associated Press reported.
This shift is expected to significantly ease governance. “He will be able to pass legislation without having to go to the opposition to secure enough votes,” Andrew McDougall, a politics professor at the University of Toronto, told news agency Reuters.
Carney’s rise has also been closely tied to global tensions, particularly strained relations with US PresidentDonald Trump. Carney had secured victory in Canada’s national elections last year amid public anger over Trump’s ‘annexation threats and trade war’.
A former central banker who led both the Bank of England and Canada’s central bank, Carney entered politics only recently when he replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister in 2025, but analysts say he has adapted quickly. Daniel Béland of McGill University described him as “an astute politician,” noting that his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos boosted his credibility at home.
In a statement after the result, Carney said on his official X handle: “Tonight, voters have placed their trust in our new government’s plan,” he said in a statement, adding that the mandate would be approached “with humility, determination and a clear understanding of what this moment demands.”
This is a time to come together so we can build a Canada strong for all.
The majority gives the Liberals the option to remain in power until 2029 without triggering another election, offering him stability to “push through a legislative agenda he says is needed for an increasingly divided geopolitical world”, Reuters reported. Laura Stephenson, chair of the political science department at the University of Western Ontario also told Reuters: “He is focused on helping Canada survive the economic turmoil, not remaking society”. “When we’re in tough times like this, there are different calculations being made.”
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However, the victory has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Conservative leader and leader of the opposition in Canada Pierre Poilievre argued that the majority was not built through a traditional nationwide mandate, but through defections. He accused the government of seeking “power without any accountability”, the BBC said, reflecting the political tensions that are likely to continue despite the Liberal win. Notably, prior to Carney taking over as leader of the Liberal Party last year, Poilievre was predicted to win the next election by more than 20 points.
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