‘I meant what I said’: Canada PM Carney stands by his Davos speech, denies walking back in call with Trump

The Canadian prime minister made headlines after he called out US President Trump during his Davos speech for a "rupture" in the postwar world order. (AP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he stands by his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week where he called out unconstrained super powers, after a US President Donald Trump administration’s official said that he “aggressively” walked back some of his comments during a phone call with the Republican leader.

Confirming that he and Trump spoke over phone, Carney on Tuesday said, “To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos.”

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that Canadian PM Carney was “very aggressively walking back” on some of the remarks to Trump.

“I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate ⁠remarks he made at Davos,” Bessent said in the interview.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking to Fox News tonight, says Trump and Carney spoke today and claims Carney was “very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos.” pic.twitter.com/LjnurWXIWM — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 27, 2026

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Carney said, “It was clear. It was a broader set of issues that Canada was the first country to understand the change in US trade policy that he had initiated, and we’re responding to that.”

Trump, while retorting at Carney’s speech in Davos, had said that “Canada lives because of the United States”.

When asked by reporters in Ottawa about Bessent’s claim of recollection of the phone call, Carney denied it and said it was the US president who called him and that the two leaders had a “very good conversation on a wide range of subjects.

Detailing the subjects discussed in the talks, Carney said it ranged from Ukraine, Venezuela, Arctic security and Canada’s trade agreements with China. The two leaders also discussed USMCA, the free trade agreement between United States, Mexico and Canada.