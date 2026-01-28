skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘I meant what I said’: Canada PM Carney stands by his Davos speech, denies walking back in call with Trump

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that Canadian PM Carney was "very aggressively walking back" on some of the remarks to Trump.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 28, 2026 02:11 PM IST First published on: Jan 28, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Trump Carney, canadaThe Canadian prime minister made headlines after he called out US President Trump during his Davos speech for a "rupture" in the postwar world order. (AP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he stands by his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week where he called out unconstrained super powers, after a US President Donald Trump administration’s official said that he “aggressively” walked back some of his comments during a phone call with the Republican leader.

Confirming that he and Trump spoke over phone, Carney on Tuesday said, “To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos.”

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that Canadian PM Carney was “very aggressively walking back” on some of the remarks to Trump.

Also Read At Davos, Mark Carney marked the end of a global order. What India needs for the emerging one

“I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate ⁠remarks he made at Davos,” Bessent said in the interview.

The Canadian prime minister made headlines after he called out US President Trump during his Davos speech for a “rupture” in the postwar world order.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Carney said, “It was clear. It was a broader set of issues that Canada was the first country to understand the change in US trade policy that he had initiated, and we’re responding to that.”

Story continues below this ad

Trump, while retorting at Carney’s speech in Davos, had said that “Canada lives because of the United States”.

Most Read
1We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  
2Why Asia is reintroducing Covid-style screening for travelers from this Indian state
3US Snow Storm Live Updates: US winter storm kills at least 42, knocks out oil output and power across country
4US Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during speech at Minneapolis town hall | VIDEO
5‘Doomsday Clock’ moves four seconds closer to midnight, humanity now 85 seconds away from apocalypse
6Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities

When asked by reporters in Ottawa about Bessent’s claim of recollection of the phone call, Carney denied it and said it was the US president who called him and that the two leaders had a “very good conversation on a wide range of subjects.

Detailing the subjects discussed in the talks, Carney said it ranged from Ukraine, Venezuela, Arctic security and Canada’s trade agreements with China. The two leaders also discussed USMCA, the free trade agreement between United States, Mexico and Canada.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 28, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us