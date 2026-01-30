Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide

Canada’s open work permit remains one of the most flexible ways to work in the country. (AI-Generated Photo)

New rules introduced in 2025 have changed the game for families, students, and foreign workers looking to apply for an open work permit in 2026.

Canada’s open work permit remains one of the most flexible ways to work in the country because it is not linked to a single employer. However, the changes that came into force in January 2025 continue to decide who qualifies in 2026, especially spouses and children.

An open work permit allows a person to work for most employers in Canada without a job offer or a labour market impact assessment (LMIA). In contrast, an employer-specific permit ties a worker to one employer and role.

What changed and why it matters

The 2025 reforms narrowed family eligibility. Spousal open work permits are now limited to specific groups, and dependent children generally no longer qualify for new family open work permits, Canada Visa reported. People who already held valid permits before the changes were usually allowed to keep them until expiry.

Who can apply in 2026?

Eligibility depends on the pathway:

Post-graduation work permit (PGWP): Graduates from eligible Canadian institutions can still apply. Canada Visa noted that applicants must complete an eligible programme, maintain student status and apply within the required time after graduation. The PGWP can be used only once and is time-limited.

Spouses of certain students: Spouses may qualify only if the student is studying full-time in a master’s programme of at least 16 months, a doctoral programme, or selected professional degrees. Most college diplomas no longer support spousal permits.

Spouses of certain foreign workers: Eligibility remains for spouses of workers in TEER 0 or 1 jobs, or selected TEER 2 and 3 roles linked to labour shortages. It is the actual duties and correct NOC code that matter, not the job title”.

Bridging open work permits: These are for people in Canada who have applied for permanent residence and need to keep working while waiting for a decision.

International Experience Canada (IEC): Working Holiday permits often come as open work permits. These are quota-based and can fill quickly.

Refugees, asylum claimants, vulnerable workers facing abuse, and “destitute students” facing sudden financial hardship may qualify under specific conditions.

What about dependent children?

Canada Visa said dependent children are no longer eligible for new open work permits based only on a parent’s status. Families usually rely on study permits or other options instead.

Step-by-step: How to apply

Identify your pathway (PGWP, spousal, IEC, bridging permit).

Check eligibility rules for 2026, including programme type or NOC/TEER level.

Gather documents, such as proof of status, relationship evidence, and study or job details.

Apply online through IRCC within the required time limits.

Track your application and respond to any requests from immigration officers.

Many refusals happen because applicants assume all students or workers qualify. “The open work permit still exists in 2026, but it is far more pathway-specific,” it said.