Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide

Canada’s open work permit remains available in 2026, but tighter rules introduced in 2025 mean eligibility now depends on specific pathways, with stricter limits for spouses and no new permits for dependent children, Canada Visa said.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
3 min readJan 30, 2026 01:41 PM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 01:31 PM IST
Canada’s open work permitCanada’s open work permit remains one of the most flexible ways to work in the country. (AI-Generated Photo)

New rules introduced in 2025 have changed the game for families, students, and foreign workers looking to apply for an open work permit in 2026.

Canada’s open work permit remains one of the most flexible ways to work in the country because it is not linked to a single employer. However, the changes that came into force in January 2025 continue to decide who qualifies in 2026, especially spouses and children.

An open work permit allows a person to work for most employers in Canada without a job offer or a labour market impact assessment (LMIA). In contrast, an employer-specific permit ties a worker to one employer and role.

What changed and why it matters

The 2025 reforms narrowed family eligibility. Spousal open work permits are now limited to specific groups, and dependent children generally no longer qualify for new family open work permits, Canada Visa reported. People who already held valid permits before the changes were usually allowed to keep them until expiry.

Who can apply in 2026?

Eligibility depends on the pathway:

Post-graduation work permit (PGWP): Graduates from eligible Canadian institutions can still apply. Canada Visa noted that applicants must complete an eligible programme, maintain student status and apply within the required time after graduation. The PGWP can be used only once and is time-limited.

Story continues below this ad

Spouses of certain students: Spouses may qualify only if the student is studying full-time in a master’s programme of at least 16 months, a doctoral programme, or selected professional degrees. Most college diplomas no longer support spousal permits.

Also read New Canada work rules 2026: Critical rights every temporary foreign workers must know to avoid exploitation

Spouses of certain foreign workers: Eligibility remains for spouses of workers in TEER 0 or 1 jobs, or selected TEER 2 and 3 roles linked to labour shortages. It is the actual duties and correct NOC code that matter, not the job title”.

Bridging open work permits: These are for people in Canada who have applied for permanent residence and need to keep working while waiting for a decision.

International Experience Canada (IEC): Working Holiday permits often come as open work permits. These are quota-based and can fill quickly.

Story continues below this ad

Refugees, asylum claimants, vulnerable workers facing abuse, and “destitute students” facing sudden financial hardship may qualify under specific conditions.

What about dependent children?

Canada Visa said dependent children are no longer eligible for new open work permits based only on a parent’s status. Families usually rely on study permits or other options instead.

Also read Canada’s student visa surge ends: Why new arrivals just plummeted by a staggering 97%

Step-by-step: How to apply

  • Identify your pathway (PGWP, spousal, IEC, bridging permit).
  • Check eligibility rules for 2026, including programme type or NOC/TEER level.
  • Gather documents, such as proof of status, relationship evidence, and study or job details.
  • Apply online through IRCC within the required time limits.
  • Track your application and respond to any requests from immigration officers.

Many refusals happen because applicants assume all students or workers qualify. “The open work permit still exists in 2026, but it is far more pathway-specific,” it said.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
twitter

Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 30, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us