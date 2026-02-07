Work in Canada: Which jobs in British Columbia pay over $50 an hour, and why will they stay in demand until 2035?

British Columbia in Canada is expected to see strong demand for high-paying jobs over the next decade, with dozens of occupations offering median wages of $50 an hour or more, according to the province’s latest Labour Market Outlook.
The forecast shows that these roles will remain in demand until 2035, driven by worker shortages, an ageing population and slower immigration growth.
WorkBC has identified 125 “high-opportunity” occupations across the province. Together, they are expected to make up 40% of all job openings in B.C. over the next ten years.
A significant number of these roles pay $50 per hour or higher, particularly in healthcare, engineering, technology, management and public services.
The outlook comes as new labour force data shows that British Columbia’s unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in January 2026, lower than the national average of 6.5%, and below Ontario and Alberta.
According to the outlook, employment in B.C. is expected to grow from 2.9 million in 2025 to 3.3 million by 2035, with more than one million job openings forecast over the decade.
WorkBC notes that 77% of these openings will require post-secondary education or formal training.
WorkBC says occupations are assessed using four criteria: “A high-opportunity job is not just one with many openings. It must also offer strong wages, good job availability now, and tight labour supply in the future.”
The four factors are:
All listed jobs fall under TEER 0 to 3, meaning they require management experience, a university degree, or specialised training.
The highest-paying and most in-demand roles include:
Healthcare alone accounts for thousands of projected openings, particularly for doctors, nurse practitioners and dentists.
Some of the top roles include:
WorkBC publishes separate high-opportunity lists for seven regions, including:
The outlook notes that job demand varies by region. For example, technology and finance dominate Metro Vancouver, while healthcare, construction and natural resources are stronger outside the Lower Mainland.
The outlook warns that labour demand will outpace supply, partly due to lower federal immigration targets. “BC will need more workers than the current system is providing,” the report notes, adding that this makes skilled workers who do arrive even more valuable.
WorkBC says AI has not yet caused major job losses. Most employers report little change in employment levels, though some tasks are evolving. Overall demand for skilled workers is expected to remain strong.
For students, workers and immigrants, the message from B.C.’s latest labour forecast is clear: skilled and trained workers will remain in short supply well into the 2030s — and many of the most secure roles also offer some of the highest wages in the country.