Work in Canada: Which jobs in British Columbia pay over $50 an hour, and why will they stay in demand until 2035?

British Columbia in Canada is expected to see strong demand for high-paying jobs over the next decade, with dozens of occupations offering median wages of $50 an hour or more, according to the province’s latest Labour Market Outlook.

The forecast shows that these roles will remain in demand until 2035, driven by worker shortages, an ageing population and slower immigration growth.

What is happening?

WorkBC has identified 125 “high-opportunity” occupations across the province. Together, they are expected to make up 40% of all job openings in B.C. over the next ten years.

A significant number of these roles pay $50 per hour or higher, particularly in healthcare, engineering, technology, management and public services.

Why does this matter now?

The outlook comes as new labour force data shows that British Columbia’s unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in January 2026, lower than the national average of 6.5%, and below Ontario and Alberta.

According to the outlook, employment in B.C. is expected to grow from 2.9 million in 2025 to 3.3 million by 2035, with more than one million job openings forecast over the decade.

WorkBC notes that 77% of these openings will require post-secondary education or formal training.

How does B.C. decide which jobs are ‘high opportunity’?

WorkBC says occupations are assessed using four criteria: “A high-opportunity job is not just one with many openings. It must also offer strong wages, good job availability now, and tight labour supply in the future.”

The four factors are:

Number of projected job openings

Future labour shortages

Current unemployment levels

Median wages

All listed jobs fall under TEER 0 to 3, meaning they require management experience, a university degree, or specialised training.

Who are the biggest employers?

The highest-paying and most in-demand roles include:

Doctors and medical specialists

Software engineers

Engineering and IT managers

Lawyers and judges

Senior public sector managers

Police and fire service leaders

Healthcare alone accounts for thousands of projected openings, particularly for doctors, nurse practitioners and dentists.

Jobs paying over $50 an hour in B.C.

Some of the top roles include:

Software engineers – $60/hour

Civil engineers – $51/hour

Dentists – $53/hour

Lawyers – $58/hour

Engineering managers – $67/hour

Family doctors – $114/hour

Surgeons – over $250/hour

What about different regions of B.C.?

WorkBC publishes separate high-opportunity lists for seven regions, including:

Mainland/Southwest (Metro Vancouver)

Vancouver Island and Coast

Thompson-Okanagan

Northern and Interior regions

The outlook notes that job demand varies by region. For example, technology and finance dominate Metro Vancouver, while healthcare, construction and natural resources are stronger outside the Lower Mainland.

What role does immigration play?

The outlook warns that labour demand will outpace supply, partly due to lower federal immigration targets. “BC will need more workers than the current system is providing,” the report notes, adding that this makes skilled workers who do arrive even more valuable.

Will artificial intelligence replace these jobs?

WorkBC says AI has not yet caused major job losses. Most employers report little change in employment levels, though some tasks are evolving. Overall demand for skilled workers is expected to remain strong.

Step-by-step: How to use this list if you are planning your career or immigration

Check your occupation’s NOC and TEER level

Compare wages across regions, not just province-wide figures

Review WorkBC career profiles for training and licensing

Match occupations with BC PNP or Express Entry streams

Plan education or retraining early, especially for regulated jobs

Key questions answered

How often is the list updated?

With each new Labour Market Outlook, usually every one to two years.

Are wages the same across B.C.?

No. Metro Vancouver wages are often higher, while rural areas may offer lower pay but cheaper living costs.

Is this the same as the BC PNP in-demand list?

No. The high-opportunity list is for career planning, while BC PNP lists are used for immigration selection.

What is B.C.’s current unemployment rate?

6.1% as of January 2026.

For students, workers and immigrants, the message from B.C.’s latest labour forecast is clear: skilled and trained workers will remain in short supply well into the 2030s — and many of the most secure roles also offer some of the highest wages in the country.