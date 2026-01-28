Premium

New Canada work rules 2026: Critical rights every temporary foreign workers must know to avoid exploitation

Canada Work Rules 2026: Canadian labour and immigration rules now explicitly reinforce that temporary foreign workers are entitled to the same core workplace rights as Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 08:46 PM IST
work in canada, indians in canada, canada jobs, canada jobsWork in Canada 2026: Workers facing abuse may be eligible to apply for an open work permit for vulnerable workers. (File image)
Canada Work Rules 2026: Indian nationals working in Canada on temporary visas now face an evolving landscape marked by new protections on paper and increasing practical uncertainties as immigration authorities tighten rules and cut admissions targets.

Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and related International Mobility Program (IMP) provide legal workplace protections for all temporary workers, including Indians, while broader immigration policy changes are reshaping opportunities and long-term prospects, reported Immigration News Canada.

Also Read | Canada immigration 2026: Top jobs, PR pathways for Indians in tech, healthcare and salaries

Legal protections for temporary workers

Canadian labour and immigration rules now explicitly reinforce that temporary foreign workers are entitled to the same core workplace rights as Canadian citizens and permanent residents, a point emphasised by immigrant advocacy groups and legal experts.

Under these protections, employers are legally required to:
• Provide clear information about workplace rights in English or French.

• Give workers a signed employment agreement detailing wages, duties, hours and conditions before or on the first day of work.

• Ensure fair pay, including overtime pay where applicable, and a safe, abuse-free workplace.

• Allow access to healthcare without interference and protect workers if they report unsafe conditions.

• Not hold passports or personal documents, not withhold wages, not make illegal deductions, and not threaten workers for speaking up.

• Provide avenues to refuse unsafe work and protections against retaliation.

Advocacy guides also stress that workers tied to a single employer through a closed work permit can seek an open work permit for vulnerable workers in cases of abuse, enabling job changes and escape from exploitative situations.

Also Read | Canada’s student visa surge ends: Why new arrivals just plummeted by a staggering 97%
Work in canada, jobs in canada, indian jobs in canada, canada work, Under Canadian law, temporary foreign workers have the same core workplace protections as citizens and permanent residents. (AI-generated image)

What employers are strictly prohibited from doing

Canadian regulations ban employers from:

  • Forcing unsafe work or tasks outside the employment agreement.

  • Making workers work while sick or injured without allowing medical care.

  • Imposing illegal overtime.

  • Punishing workers for complaints or inspections.

  • Holding passports or work permits.

  • Pressuring workers to commit fraud or misrepresent facts.

  • Controlling workers’ personal lives or movements.

  • Withholding wages or making illegal deductions.

Workers who report such violations are legally protected from retaliation.

If something goes wrong, what workers should do immediately

Authorities advise workers to document and report issues early.

  • If documents are seized: Ask for them back immediately, record details and report if not returned.

  • If wages are unpaid or reduced: Keep records of hours, pay slips, messages and screenshots before reporting.

  • If forced into unsafe work: Inform the supervisor and refuse unsafe work until the hazard is fixed.

  • If threatened or controlled: Call 9-1-1 in immediate danger, or seek confidential help if not urgent.

Workers facing abuse may also be eligible to apply for an open work permit for vulnerable workers, allowing them to leave an abusive employer even if their permit is employer-specific.

Employment agreements: A key safeguard

Officials stress that the employment agreement is one of the strongest protections for foreign workers. It should clearly mention:

  • Job title and duties.

  • Wages and pay schedule.

  • Working hours and overtime.

  • Conditions and deductions.

Any changes not reflected in the agreement should be documented and reported.

Workplace safety and compensation

Employers must:

  • Provide proper safety training and equipment.

  • Investigate hazards.

  • Follow provincial or territorial safety rules.

Workers have the right to refuse unsafe work until risks are addressed. Those injured or sick due to work may be eligible for workers’ compensation, though rules vary by province.

If abuse occurs

Abuse, including threats, harassment, wage theft or document seizure, is illegal.

Workers can contact Service Canada’s confidential tip line at 1-866-602-9448. In emergencies, they should call 9-1-1. Suspected human trafficking cases can be reported to the national hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

What happens if a worker loses their job

If employment ends, workers may be eligible for Employment Insurance, depending on the hours worked and the reason for termination. However, those on employer-specific permits may need new authorisation before starting another job and, in some cases, a new job offer and labour approval.

Job seekers are advised to use the Government of Canada Job Bank, while ensuring immigration rules are followed before switching employers.

Why this matters for Indians

Indians form the largest group of temporary foreign workers in Canada, particularly in construction, logistics, healthcare and services. As permit renewals tighten and scrutiny increases, awareness of workplace rights, and how to enforce them, has become critical for maintaining legal status and personal safety.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

