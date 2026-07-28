Why do Indians account for nearly 60% of the drop in Canada’s permanent residency numbers

The slowdown comes as Canada works to bring immigration down after years of record intake, according to IRCC.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 28, 2026 11:38 PM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 11:38 PM IST
Canada IndiaPermanent residency admissions from India fell from 49,115 to 36,910 over the first five months of the year. (File Photo)

Canada’s move to slow down immigration is hitting Indian applicants hardest, according to new data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The department admitted 147,260 new permanent residents between January and May this year, down from 168,800 in the same period in 2025, a fall of just over 12.5 per cent.

How much has India’s share dropped?

Permanent residency admissions from India fell from 49,115 to 36,910 over the first five months of the year, a drop of nearly 25 per cent, according to IRCC data.

Of the overall decline of 21,540 permanent residents, more than 57 per cent came from the fall in Indian admissions alone.

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Why has India been hit the hardest?

Experts say this isn’t surprising, since Indians have long made up the largest share of Canada’s permanent resident intake. Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, told the National Post that when a government sharply cuts a stream where one country makes up a disproportionate share, that country ends up absorbing a disproportionate share of the reduction.

“Canada has moved from rapid immigration expansion to a deliberate, government-driven contraction,” Jedwab said, according to National Post.

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Canada India
The latest numbers continue a broader downward trend. (File Photo)

Earlier data from the first quarter of the year had already shown India accounting for 48 per cent of the overall decline in permanent residency admissions, and the latest figures suggest that share has grown further over the following two months.

What is Canada’s target for immigration?

The slowdown comes as Canada works to bring immigration down after years of record intake, according to IRCC. The department has said it is committed to returning immigration to sustainable levels, aiming to stabilise the number of new permanent residents each year to below 1 per cent of Canada’s population beyond 2027.

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IRCC has also said its priority is granting permanent residency to people already living, working and contributing within Canada.

How does this compare with previous years?

The latest numbers continue a broader downward trend, according to IRCC. Canada welcomed 393,530 new permanent residents in 2025, down 19 per cent from 483,655 in 2024. Indian admissions fell sharply over the same period too, dropping from 127,375 in 2024 to 98,770 in 2025.

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This marks a sharp reversal from the growth seen in recent years. Indian permanent resident admissions rose from just 42,875 in 2020 to a record 139,790 in 2023, before beginning to decline as Canada tightened its immigration targets, IRCC data shows.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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