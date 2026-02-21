Canada’s new 12-month work rule: Why your CRS score could suddenly plummet in 2026

Canada's 2026 Express Entry now requires 12 months' work experience, likely lowering CRS scores—check your eligibility and act now!

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
Feb 21, 2026
Canada’s Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off scores could decline in 2026 following new changes to the Express Entry system, according to Immigration News Canada.

The update, announced by Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab on February 18, 2026, increases the minimum category-specific work experience requirement from six months to 12 months. The change is expected to reduce the number of eligible candidates in certain draws, which could lead to lower CRS cut-offs.

What has changed in Express Entry rules?

Under the revised rules, candidates must now have at least 12 months of work experience in a category-eligible occupation to qualify for category-based Express Entry draws. Previously, six months of experience was sufficient.

Immigration News Canada noted that this shift will narrow the pool of candidates eligible under category-based selections.

The distinction remains between:

  • Profile eligibility (qualifying to enter the Express Entry pool), and
  • Category eligibility (qualifying for targeted draws based on occupation or sector).

Candidates with less than 12 months of category-specific experience may still enter the Express Entry pool but will not qualify for category-based invitations.

Why CRS scores are expected to drop

Immigration News Canada reports that by raising the experience threshold, fewer candidates will qualify for category-based draws. A smaller eligible pool could mean less competition within those categories.

If fewer high-scoring candidates meet the new 12-month requirement, CRS cut-offs in category-based draws may decrease in 2026.

The publication said the move is “good news for candidates who already have 12 months or more of work experience in a category-eligible occupation”.

How does this affect different candidates?

Candidates with 12+ months of experience
Those who already meet the new requirement may benefit from reduced competition in category-based draws.

Candidates with 6–11 months of experience
They may no longer qualify for targeted category draws but can still remain in the general Express Entry pool. Immigration News Canada advises such candidates to continue gaining experience to meet the 12-month threshold.

Step-by-step guide: What candidates should do now

  • Step 1: Check Your Work Experience: Confirm whether you have at least 12 months of continuous, full-time (or equivalent part-time) work experience in a category-eligible occupation.
  • Step 2: Review Your CRS Score: Calculate your current CRS score and assess whether you are competitive under general or category-based draws.
  • Step 3: Identify Your Category: Determine if your occupation falls under priority categories such as healthcare, STEM, trades, transport, agriculture, or French-language proficiency.
  • Step 4: Gain Additional Experience (If Needed): If you currently have 6–11 months of experience, continue working until you reach the 12-month mark to qualify under the new rules.
  • Step 5: Improve Your Profile: Consider improving language test scores, securing a provincial nomination, or gaining additional education credentials to increase your CRS score.

Immigration News Canada notes that the full impact of the rule change will become clearer once more 2026 draws are conducted. Candidates are advised to monitor official announcements and adjust their strategy accordingly.

