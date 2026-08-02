309 flights cancelled as WestJet cabin crew go on strike: Why it happened

According to WestJet, about 309 flights have already been cancelled as of Sunday morning. (Photo: WestJet website)

More than 300 WestJet flights have been cancelled across Canada after 4,400 cabin crew walked off the job over a pay dispute, disrupting one of the country’s busiest summer travel weekends.

According to WestJet, about 309 flights have already been cancelled as of Sunday morning, the BBC reported. The strike was announced by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 cabin crew at the airline. The decision affects travellers’ three-day weekend plans.

Pay dispute over ‘ground work’ at heart of strike

One of the primary factors that led to the announcement of strikes was how cabin crews should be paid, specifically the payment for the work they do before the flight takes off, also known as ground pay in the airline industry. The union has claimed that some of the work done on the ground remains unpaid and has cited pay through a “credit hour” system rather than an hourly rate.