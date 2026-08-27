US-based Hindu priest arrested in Canada over alleged ritual sexual assault

Police suspect there could be other victims as the priest would travel to various places, offering his services.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 27, 2026 09:20 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google

The Canadian police have arrested a Hindu priest following an alleged sexual assault during a private religious ceremony in North Oshawa, Ontario.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Allegations of sexual abuse

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, officers from the Durham Regional Police East Division responded to a sexual assault call near Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East. According to the police, a local family had hired the services of Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj, a traveling Hindu pandit (priest) from the US, to perform religious services at their home.

Story continues below this ad
Hindu priest arrested

During the visit, the suspect allegedly convinced the victim that she was possessed by evil spirits and required a specialised ritual to heal. He then coerced her into accompanying him to a private location, where he sexually assaulted her under the pretense of conducting the healing rite.

Following the report, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Suspect from New York

Police said the 50-year-old Maraj is a resident of Richmond Hill, New York.

He has been remanded to police custody pending a bail hearing. A photo of the suspect has also been released by the Durham Regional Police to assist in identifying any additional potential victims.

Story continues below this ad

Because the suspect travelled internationally to perform religious duties, investigators said that there could be other individuals who might have been targeted in similar schemes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments