US-based Hindu priest arrested in Canada over alleged ritual sexual assault

The Canadian police have arrested a Hindu priest following an alleged sexual assault during a private religious ceremony in North Oshawa, Ontario.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Allegations of sexual abuse

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, officers from the Durham Regional Police East Division responded to a sexual assault call near Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East. According to the police, a local family had hired the services of Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj, a traveling Hindu pandit (priest) from the US, to perform religious services at their home.

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During the visit, the suspect allegedly convinced the victim that she was possessed by evil spirits and required a specialised ritual to heal. He then coerced her into accompanying him to a private location, where he sexually assaulted her under the pretense of conducting the healing rite.