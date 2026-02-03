Canada: Three Indian-origin men arrested in Surrey extortion shooting after failed rideshare escape

(Clock wise) The men have been identified as Dayajeet Singh Billing, Harjot Singh, and Taranveer Singh. (Surrey Police Service)

Three men arrested by the Surrey Police Service (SPS) following an early-morning shots-fired incident in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood on February 1, 2026, have now been formally charged with Criminal Code offences, police said.

According to Surrey Police Service, the incident was reported at around 3:50 am when officers assigned to Project Assurance, working alongside SPS’s Major Crime Section, were patrolling the Crescent Beach area. Police received reports of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street.

The three accused were arrested a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after getting into a rideshare vehicle. The Major Crime Section subsequently took over the investigation.