Canada: Three Indian-origin men arrested in Surrey extortion shooting after failed rideshare escape

The three accused were arrested a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after getting into a rideshare vehicle. The Major Crime Section subsequently took over the investigation.

(Clock wise) The men have been identified as Dayajeet Singh Billing, Harjot Singh, and Taranveer Singh.
Three men arrested by the Surrey Police Service (SPS) following an early-morning shots-fired incident in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood on February 1, 2026, have now been formally charged with Criminal Code offences, police said.

According to Surrey Police Service, the incident was reported at around 3:50 am when officers assigned to Project Assurance, working alongside SPS’s Major Crime Section, were patrolling the Crescent Beach area. Police received reports of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street.

Harjot Singh, 21, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place, contrary to Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Taranveer Singh, 19, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place, contrary to Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Dayajeet Singh Billing, 21, has also been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place, contrary to Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges may be forthcoming.

All three accused have been remanded in custody until February 5, 2026. SPS confirmed that they are foreign nationals and that it has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency.

SPS has appealed for public assistance and urged anyone with information related to the incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact its non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 26-10642 (SP).

“SPS is releasing the photos of Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, and Darajeet Singh Billing after determining that the disclosure is necessary to assist with the ongoing police investigation,” said Staff Sergeant Lindsey Houghton. “SPS hopes that the public release of images prompts additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of one or more on the morning of or before Feb. 1.”

Police also pointed to the Surrey Extortion Reward Fund, established in September 2025, which offers a reward of up to $250,000 to individuals with key information if charges and convictions are secured in extortion-related crimes.

 

