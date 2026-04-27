‘Get out of my country’: Sikh man assaulted in Canada in suspected ‘hate’ crime, say police

Police said the suspect fled by jumping a fence into the premises of Turtle Island School before leaving the area. No students were harmed during the incident.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 27, 2026 01:09 PM IST First published on: Apr 27, 2026 at 01:09 PM IST
CanadaThe incident took place on April 22 when the man was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by the youth. (File Photo)

An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Woodstock, Ontario, after a youth allegedly shouted racist abuse, with police treating the case as a hate-motivated attack, according to Press Trust of India.

The incident took place on April 22 when the man was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by the youth, who pushed him and used racial slurs. “The youth targeted the victim based on his ethnicity,” police said, adding that the assault was unprovoked. The victim was not physically injured.

Videos circulating on social media show the accused repeatedly shouting abuse, including “You ain’t from here, get the… out of my country.”

Police said the suspect fled by jumping a fence into the premises of Turtle Island School before leaving the area. No students were harmed during the incident. The youth has since been arrested and faces multiple charges, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

“Acts of hate have no place in our community,” the Woodstock Police Service said in a statement, urging people to report such incidents. “We are committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected.”

The World Sikh Organisation said it was “deeply concerned” about the attack and called it “unacceptable”. It also urged better reporting and institutional response, saying such incidents are part of a broader pattern of anti-Sikh hate.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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