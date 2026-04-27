‘Get out of my country’: Sikh man assaulted in Canada in suspected ‘hate’ crime, say police

The incident took place on April 22 when the man was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by the youth. (File Photo)

An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Woodstock, Ontario, after a youth allegedly shouted racist abuse, with police treating the case as a hate-motivated attack, according to Press Trust of India.

The incident took place on April 22 when the man was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by the youth, who pushed him and used racial slurs. “The youth targeted the victim based on his ethnicity,” police said, adding that the assault was unprovoked. The victim was not physically injured.