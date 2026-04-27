‘Get out of my country’: Sikh man assaulted in Canada in suspected ‘hate’ crime, say police

An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Woodstock, Ontario, after a youth allegedly shouted racist abuse, with police treating the case as a hate-motivated attack, according to Press Trust of India.
The incident took place on April 22 when the man was walking on a sidewalk and was approached by the youth, who pushed him and used racial slurs. “The youth targeted the victim based on his ethnicity,” police said, adding that the assault was unprovoked. The victim was not physically injured.
Videos circulating on social media show the accused repeatedly shouting abuse, including “You ain’t from here, get the… out of my country.”
Woodstock police have charged a youth after he allegedly assaulted an “elderly individual” who was walking along a sidewalk near Turtle Island School on Wednesday. Police say the incident was unprovoked and appears to be hate-motivated.— CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) April 24, 2026
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Police said the suspect fled by jumping a fence into the premises of Turtle Island School before leaving the area. No students were harmed during the incident. The youth has since been arrested and faces multiple charges, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
“Acts of hate have no place in our community,” the Woodstock Police Service said in a statement, urging people to report such incidents. “We are committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected.”
The World Sikh Organisation said it was “deeply concerned” about the attack and called it “unacceptable”. It also urged better reporting and institutional response, saying such incidents are part of a broader pattern of anti-Sikh hate.