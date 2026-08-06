Inside Canada’s intelligence report on Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s overseas network

A classified Canadian intelligence report has identified the alleged overseas operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, describing the India-based criminal syndicate as an expanding transnational network that allegedly relies on local recruits, street gangs and the commercial trucking industry to carry out extortion, shootings and other organised crime activities across Canada, Global News reported.
The confidential tactical guide, prepared in December 2025 by the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) Intelligence and Investigations Directorate and obtained by Global News, profiles several alleged senior members of the Bishnoi network operating in North America. According to the report, the gang has developed a “growing operational presence in Canada”, has access to substantial financial resources and maintains a “vast network” of recruits.
The publication of the report comes weeks after Canadian and US authorities announced Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated investigation into the Lawrence Bishnoi network that resulted in multiple arrests and indictments linked to alleged murder-for-hire plots, extortion, drug trafficking and organised crime. The report also follows Canada’s decision earlier this year to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, reflecting growing concerns over the syndicate’s alleged international reach.
The report comes as Lawrence Bishnoi himself continues to face multiple organised crime investigations in India. In April 2026, The Indian Express, based on a confidential Punjab Police dossier, reported that Bishnoi has been named in 47 FIRs over the past 16 years, including allegations of murder, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime, arms offences and criminal conspiracy. The dossier states that while dozens of cases remain pending, only four have resulted in convictions.
What the Canadian intelligence report says
According to the CBSA report, the Bishnoi gang has increasingly relied on “local young males of Indian origin who act as independent contractors” while forging alliances with Indo-Canadian street gangs to expand its alleged operations.
Canadian investigators allege that the network partnered with groups such as the Ruffians and other criminal organisations to conduct extortion campaigns targeting South Asian business owners in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario from 2023 onwards.
The report also raises concerns about the alleged use of Canada’s commercial trucking industry to move gang associates, firearms and other contraband across provinces.
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According to the CBSA, Canadian task forces have arrested several alleged operatives, while immigration authorities have deported dozens of suspects. However, investigators acknowledge that they have made comparatively less progress against the network’s alleged senior leadership.
Who are the alleged key members?
Lawrence Bishnoi
Lawrence Bishnoi
The CBSA identifies Lawrence Bishnoi as the alleged head of the criminal syndicate despite his continued incarceration in India.
Lawrence Bishnoi has remained in judicial custody in India since 2015 in connection with multiple criminal cases. According to the Canadian report, Bishnoi has allegedly continued directing operations through contraband mobile phones while expanding the network’s footprint into Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.
Investigators allege the organisation recruits followers through social media while coordinating contract killings, extortion, weapons trafficking and drug smuggling.
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Goldy Brar
Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, a former close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Satinderjit Singh Brar, better known as Goldy Brar, is described as Bishnoi’s principal North American lieutenant. According to the CBSA report, Brar arrived in Canada as an international student in 2017 before allegedly helping establish the gang’s Canadian operations.
Rohit Godara was also the alleged was mastermind behind an attack on gangster Raju Theth in December 2022 – Theth was shot dead by assailants.
The report identifies Rohit Godara as another senior lieutenant who allegedly managed operations under Goldy Brar. Canadian authorities also connect him to the 2024 shooting outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence in Canada. Like Brar, the CBSA report says Godara has reportedly distanced himself from the Bishnoi organisation.
Gangster Harry Boxer
Hari Chand Jat, alias Harry Boxer, is described as a senior operative believed to be overseeing the Bishnoi network’s alleged activities in the United States. The CBSA report links him to extortion attempts in Canada and two shootings targeting Kap’s Cafe, a business owned by comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia. Investigators allege the attacks were linked to longstanding threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
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Goldy Dhillon
Goldy Dhillon
The CBSA identifies Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, as an alleged subcontractor responsible for recruiting local operatives to carry out extortion-related shootings.
Investigators say he has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Surrey through social media posts and may have links to a trucking company in Ontario.
Other names in the report
The report also profiles several other alleged members of the network, including: Jora Sidhu, who allegedly coordinated extortion communications before being killed in Dubai in 2025. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, who allegedly managed parts of the gang’s US operations before being arrested and deported to India. Bandhumaan Sekhon, accused of acting as a local “franchisee” carrying out attacks in Canada. Noni Rana, described as a close associate allegedly linked to the gang’s US operations.
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India · Crime · Explainer
What cases does Lawrence Bishnoi face in India?
Named in 47 FIRs over 16 years, the jailed gangster faces charges ranging from murder to organised crime — though, per the dossier, only a handful have ended in conviction and most remain before the courts.
In judicial custody · multiple trials ongoing
47
FIRs over 16 years, per the dossier — spanning murder, extortion, organised crime, arms offences and other violent crimes.
As named in the FIRs
9
Murder cases
17
Attempt-to-murder cases
4
Extortion cases
4
Arms Act cases
Plus multiple cases of assault, criminal intimidation, rioting, trespass and criminal conspiracy.
Where the cases stand
4
Convictions
24
Pending in court
Acquitted
in the Sonu Shah murder case
Being named in an FIR is an allegation, not a finding of guilt. A Chandigarh court acquitted Bishnoi in the Sonu Shah murder case, ruling his involvement was not proved beyond reasonable doubt.
The MCOCA prosecution
Delhi Police · Organised crime (MCOCA)
A Delhi court this year framed charges against Bishnoi, gangster Kala Jathedi and others under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act. Framing charges means the trial proceeds — it is not a conviction.
What police allege
.A continuing organised criminal enterprise — contract killings, extortion, kidnappings, illegal arms procurement and conspiracies across several states.
.A network of around 700 members and associates.
.Operations allegedly run from prison via contraband mobile phones, encrypted platforms and trusted aides.
These are the prosecution's allegations, yet to be tested at trial.
Cases his name has surfaced in
.Sidhu Moosewala murder — the Punjabi singer's killing, over which Canadian and US authorities have linked alleged Bishnoi associate Goldy Brar.
.Baba Siddique murder — agencies have examined alleged links between the killing of the former Maharashtra minister and the Bishnoi network.
.Threats to Salman Khan — repeated threats to the actor, with investigators alleging syndicate members were involved in linked attacks.
.Punjab murders & contract-killing conspiracies — multiple investigations, several under organised-crime laws.
These are investigations and alleged links, not established convictions. As the Sonu Shah acquittal shows, not all prosecutions against Bishnoi have succeeded.
The CBSA assessment describes the network as having evolved from an India-based gang into a transnational organised-crime syndicate with alleged operations across North America, Europe and the Middle East.
.Allegedly relies on local recruits, street-gang alliances and commercial logistics for extortion and targeted shootings.
.Canadian police have arrested foot soldiers and facilitators and deported associates — but say the senior leadership remains beyond reach.
A contested allegation
RCMP alleges: members of the Bishnoi network acted “on behalf of the Indian government” in certain operations.
India: has strongly denied the allegation.
Bishnoi remains in judicial custody as trials and investigations continue.
Source: Indian Express, based on a security dossier and a CBSA intelligence assessment.
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