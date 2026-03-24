Before Air Canada Express crash, multiple reports flagged safety issues at LaGuardia airport: Miscommunication, ATC errors

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (AP Photo)

Pilots had flagged safety concerns at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, citing miscommunication, air traffic control missteps and other hazards on multiple occasions in the past two years, CNN has found.

On Sunday, an Air Canada Express plane collided with a fire truck on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia airport on Monday evening, killing the pilot and co-pilot and causing incoming traffic to be diverted, Reuters has reported. The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming in from Montreal, struck the Port Authority vehicle at about 24 miles per hour (39 kph) while landing, the agency reported, according to Flightradar24.

The audio from air traffic control suggests confusion in the moments before the crash. A controller can be heard warning, “Stop, Truck 1. Stop,” before trying to divert aircraft. Another voice later said, “I messed up,” according to recordings cited by The Guardian.