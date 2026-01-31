Bajaj
Jeffrey Epstein visited Canada multiple times, was denied entry in 2018, newly released documents show

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida of sex crimes against minors, which made him inadmissible for entry into Canada.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJan 31, 2026 09:31 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 09:31 PM IST
Jeffrey Epstein visited Canada multiple times, was denied entry in 2018, newly released documents showThis undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made repeated trips to Vancouver, Canada, despite this criminal record, newly released documents by the US Department of Justice showed. Canadian media, citing the Epstein files released on Friday, also reported that he was denied entry into the country in 2018.

Epstein’s emails show that he stayed in Vancouver luxury hotels several times between 2014 and 2016. According to one of the emails, Epstein was in Vancouver during a TED conference and tried to hide his presence.

An email from late 2015, which was sent by an unidentified associate of Epstein, suggests that he hid his identity while booking a trip to Canada.

“Please remind me why we did not use JE card?” Bella Klein, an accountant, wrote in a December 15, 2015, email.

“because Jeffrey does not want his name associated with the reservation as it is during the TED conferences. …” the person whose identity has been redacted, said in response.

The emails suggest that Epstein travelled to Vancouver by private jet.

also read Epstein draft emails claim Bill Gates had extramarital sex; his spokesperson reacts

Documents also showed that Epstein was on the confirmed guest list for a meeting held at Vancouver’s Blue Water Cafe on March 17, 2014, around the close of that year’s TED programme.

The DOJ documents also showed a 2018 correspondence between Epstein and the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, in which he sought a temporary resident permit. In the email, Epstein sought a temporary resident permit for a planned trip to Vancouver from April 11 to 13 to attend a TED conference.

However, his request was denied, and the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles wrote back on April 4, telling Epstein that his application was rejected after a “careful and sympathetic review.”

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida of sex crimes against minors, which made him inadmissible for entry into Canada.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

