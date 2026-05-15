The ‘$100 per head plot’: How a 22-year-old Indian ran a human smuggling ring in New York

US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together near the border. (File Photo)

A 22-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to smuggle people from Canada into the United States across the northern border, the US Department of Justice said.

The accused, identified as Shivam, admitted to coordinating the smuggling operations between October 2024 and June 2025. Authorities said he arranged for drivers to pick up individuals who had crossed the US-Canada border illegally and transport them to locations in northern New York, including stash houses and hotels in Plattsburgh.