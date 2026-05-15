The ‘$100 per head plot’: How a 22-year-old Indian ran a human smuggling ring in New York

The accused, identified as Shivam, admitted to coordinating smuggling operations between October 2024 and June 2025.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 15, 2026 08:53 AM IST First published on: May 15, 2026 at 08:53 AM IST
US Border PatrolUS Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together near the border. (File Photo)

A 22-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to smuggle people from Canada into the United States across the northern border, the US Department of Justice said.

The accused, identified as Shivam, admitted to coordinating the smuggling operations between October 2024 and June 2025. Authorities said he arranged for drivers to pick up individuals who had crossed the US-Canada border illegally and transport them to locations in northern New York, including stash houses and hotels in Plattsburgh.

According to officials, Shivam paid drivers for each person transported and expected payment for his role in the operation.

“In January last year, he directed a co-conspirator to smuggle 12 individuals from India and the United Kingdom into the United States from Canada,” the Justice Department said. He reportedly paid USD 100 per person.

During the same period, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together near the border. Both vehicles tried to evade the agents, leading to a pursuit. One vehicle veered off the road and became immobilised, while the other was stopped later in Mooers, New York. Authorities said 12 individuals were found in the vehicles and were being transported illegally.

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Shivam has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of smuggling for financial gain.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces a minimum sentence of five years and up to 15 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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