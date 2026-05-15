The ‘$100 per head plot’: How a 22-year-old Indian ran a human smuggling ring in New York

A 22-year-old Indian national has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to smuggle people from Canada into the United States across the northern border, the US Department of Justice said.
The accused, identified as Shivam, admitted to coordinating the smuggling operations between October 2024 and June 2025. Authorities said he arranged for drivers to pick up individuals who had crossed the US-Canada border illegally and transport them to locations in northern New York, including stash houses and hotels in Plattsburgh.
According to officials, Shivam paid drivers for each person transported and expected payment for his role in the operation.
“In January last year, he directed a co-conspirator to smuggle 12 individuals from India and the United Kingdom into the United States from Canada,” the Justice Department said. He reportedly paid USD 100 per person.
During the same period, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together near the border. Both vehicles tried to evade the agents, leading to a pursuit. One vehicle veered off the road and became immobilised, while the other was stopped later in Mooers, New York. Authorities said 12 individuals were found in the vehicles and were being transported illegally.
Shivam has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of smuggling for financial gain.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces a minimum sentence of five years and up to 15 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.