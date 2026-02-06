Bajaj
Stuck at 505? The 30-day strategy to boost your Canada CRS score by 50+ points after major rule changes

Express Entry CRS Score Boost: Canada Visa says improving your English or French scores is the quickest and most controllable way to boost your CRS.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 01:37 PM IST First published on: Feb 5, 2026 at 02:15 PM IST
CanadaExpress Entry CRS Score Boost: Canada Visa, applicants can realistically increase their CRS score by 15 to over 50 points within 30 days. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Express Entry CRS Score Boost: If you are sitting in Canada’s Express Entry pool and watching draw after draw pass you by, you are not alone. With Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-offs for the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) staying above 505, many skilled workers feel their chances are slipping away. But immigration experts say the CRS score is not set in stone.

According to Canada Visa, applicants can realistically increase their CRS score by 15 to over 50 points within 30 days if they focus on the right areas.

“Most candidates don’t realise how much room they still have to improve their profile,” Canada Visa noted, adding that many profiles lose points due to outdated information or missed opportunities.

What is CRS and where do the points come from?

The CRS is a points-based system used by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to rank Express Entry candidates. It has a maximum score of 1,200 points, divided into four main sections:

  • Core human capital (age, education, language, work experience)
  • Spouse factors (if applicable)
  • Skill transferability
  • Additional points, such as provincial nomination or French language ability
  • Language ability plays a major role, affecting both core points and skill transferability bonuses.

Why language tests are the fastest way to gain points

Canada Visa says improving your English or French scores is the quickest and most controllable way to boost your CRS.

The biggest jump happens when applicants reach Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 9 in all four skills: listening, reading, writing and speaking.

“Moving from CLB 8 to CLB 9 can unlock skill transferability points that many candidates are missing,” the outlet explained.

This shift can add 50 to 80 points, depending on your education and work experience.

What IELTS scores do you need for CLB 9?

To reach CLB 9, candidates need at least:

  • Listening: 8.0
  • Reading: 7.0
  • Writing: 7.0
  • Speaking: 7.0

Even small improvements in one or two sections can lead to a meaningful CRS increase.

Other ways to increase your CRS score quickly

Canada Visa highlights several additional strategies:

  • Add French language results, which can give 50 extra points
  • Update your Education Credential Assessment (ECA) if you earned a higher qualification
  • Claim sibling points if you have a brother or sister in Canada
  • Optimise your spouse’s profile by adding language or education results
  • Check your profile for errors, which could recover lost points

“A surprising number of candidates are leaving points on the table because of simple mistakes,” Canada Visa said.

What about job offers?

Canada Visa also reminds applicants that CRS points for arranged employment were removed in March 2025. Job offers supported by LMIAs no longer add 50 or 200 points.

“This is why candidates need to focus on what actually works under the current rules,” the outlet said.
The Bottom Line

While there is no guarantee of an invitation, Canada Visa says a focused 30-day plan, especially around language scores, can significantly improve your chances. “In today’s competitive Express Entry system, every point counts,” it said.

