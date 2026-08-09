Indian-origin woman found dead in Canada, her partner is arrested for murder 7 months later

Following the recovery of Khurana's body last year, Toronto police had launched a homicide investigation and said that the victim knew the suspect.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 11:10 AM IST
himanshi khurana murderThe accused, Abdul Ghafoori (left), was charged with first-degree murder over the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found murdered at a house in Toronto on December 20 last year. (Photo: Toronto Police/File)
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A 32-year-old man was arrested in Toronto, Canada, on Friday for allegedly killing his Indian-origin partner seven months ago.

The accused, Abdul Ghafoori, was charged with first-degree murder over the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found murdered at a house in Toronto on December 20 last year, the police said in a statement.

Ghafoori was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Saturday.

On December 19, around 10.40 pm, the police received a call reporting a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Officers began an investigation into the disappearance of a woman from the neighbourhood. On December 20, around 6.30 am, they located her body inside a residence. The death was subsequently classified as a homicide.

Following the recovery of Khurana’s body last year, Toronto police had launched a homicide investigation and said that the victim knew the suspect.

After identifying the suspect as Ghafoori, he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of first-degree murder. The police released the images of the victim and suspect as part of their investigation and appealed to the public for assistance in locating him.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had said it was in touch with Canadian authorities and offering assistance to the victim’s family. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian-origin woman in Toronto. The High Commission is closely coordinating with local authorities and providing all possible support to the bereaved family,” the High Commission said in a statement.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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