Indian-origin woman found dead in Canada, her partner is arrested for murder 7 months later

The accused, Abdul Ghafoori (left), was charged with first-degree murder over the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found murdered at a house in Toronto on December 20 last year. (Photo: Toronto Police/File)

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Toronto, Canada, on Friday for allegedly killing his Indian-origin partner seven months ago.

The accused, Abdul Ghafoori, was charged with first-degree murder over the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found murdered at a house in Toronto on December 20 last year, the police said in a statement.

Ghafoori was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Saturday.

On December 19, around 10.40 pm, the police received a call reporting a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Officers began an investigation into the disappearance of a woman from the neighbourhood. On December 20, around 6.30 am, they located her body inside a residence. The death was subsequently classified as a homicide.