FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada government issues entry rules. How fans, players and media can apply for visa or eTA | Step-by-step guide

The government of Canada has issued fresh guidance for fans, players, media and workers planning to travel for the FIFA World Cup 2026, urging visitors to apply early and ensure they have the correct entry documents.
“There is no special FIFA World Cup visa,” the government states, adding that most visitors will enter Canada “as tourists” and must meet standard immigration requirements.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nations.
Travellers may require either:
What you need depends on your citizenship and how you plan to travel to Canada.
Importantly, having a match ticket does not guarantee approval. “Having a FIFA Cup event ticket doesn’t guarantee that your visa or eTA application will be approved,” the guidance says.
Applicants must apply online through official Canadian immigration channels. Authorities have advised travellers to clearly indicate in their application that they are visiting for the FIFA World Cup, although this is “for tracking purposes only”.
Officials warn applicants to apply well in advance so they “don’t miss your event”.
The guidance applies to anyone travelling to Canada for matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Applications should be submitted as early as possible due to expected high demand.
Step-by-step guide
The Government of Canada cautions travellers against immigration scams. “No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA,” it says. Providing false information could result in a five-year ban from entering Canada.
Travellers are encouraged to use official government sources for accurate information.