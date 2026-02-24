FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada government issues entry rules. How fans, players and media can apply for visa or eTA | Step-by-step guide

Authorities have advised travellers to clearly indicate in their application that they are visiting for the FIFA World Cup, although this is “for tracking purposes only”.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 08:25 PM IST First published on: Feb 24, 2026 at 08:23 PM IST
FIFA world cupThe Government of Canada has issued fresh guidance for fans, players, media and workers planning to travel for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo: AI Generated)

The government of Canada has issued fresh guidance for fans, players, media and workers planning to travel for the FIFA World Cup 2026, urging visitors to apply early and ensure they have the correct entry documents.

“There is no special FIFA World Cup visa,” the government states, adding that most visitors will enter Canada “as tourists” and must meet standard immigration requirements.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by sixteen cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nations.

What do you need?

Travellers may require either:

What you need depends on your citizenship and how you plan to travel to Canada.

Also read Canada’s new 12-month work rule: Why your CRS score could suddenly plummet in 2026

Importantly, having a match ticket does not guarantee approval. “Having a FIFA Cup event ticket doesn’t guarantee that your visa or eTA application will be approved,” the guidance says.

Story continues below this ad

How do you apply?

Applicants must apply online through official Canadian immigration channels. Authorities have advised travellers to clearly indicate in their application that they are visiting for the FIFA World Cup, although this is “for tracking purposes only”.

Officials warn applicants to apply well in advance so they “don’t miss your event”.

Most Read
1Iran-US News Highlights: Donald Trump denies reports of General Caine opposing Iran war, calls claims ‘100% incorrect’
2Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: White House says Trump’s first option on Tehran is diplomacy
3Mexican drug lord killed following trail led by romantic partner: How the capture of ‘El Mencho’ unfolded
4Epstein files: Peter Mandelson arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office
5Who was ‘El Mencho’, the feared cartel leader and Mexico’s most wanted man, killed in military operation?
6Mexico Violence News LIVE Updates: 25 National Guards killed in attacks after death of cartel ​boss ‘El Mencho’

Where and when?

The guidance applies to anyone travelling to Canada for matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Applications should be submitted as early as possible due to expected high demand.

Also read Canada’s new 24-hour student work rule: The critical mistakes that could cost you your visa in 2026

Step-by-step guide

Story continues below this ad
  • Check whether you need a visitor visa or an eTA.
  • Apply online through official Government of Canada websites.
  • Mention FIFA World Cup travel in your application (optional tracking purpose).
  • Submit accurate documents and information.
  • Wait for approval before making final travel plans.

The Government of Canada cautions travellers against immigration scams. “No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA,” it says. Providing false information could result in a five-year ban from entering Canada.
Travellers are encouraged to use official government sources for accurate information.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
twitter

Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments