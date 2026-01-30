Donald Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US, expanding trade war 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on aircraft made in Canada and sold in the United States, escalating a trade dispute with Ottawa and Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said the move was in response to Canada’s refusal to certify several business jets made by US firm Gulfstream Aerospace.

“Canada has wrongfully and illegally refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800 jets,” Trump wrote, adding that the US would respond by decertifying “all aircraft made in Canada”.

Trump said this would include planes produced by Bombardier, Canada’s largest aircraft maker. “If this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States,” he said.

‘Very dangerous’ to do business with China

The latest threat follows earlier warnings by Trump over Canada’s trade ties with China. Over the weekend, he said it would be “very dangerous” for Canada to deepen business relations with Beijing, and earlier floated a possible 100% tariff on Canadian goods linked to such a deal.

Trump said the US was acting after Canada declined to certify Gulfstream jets built in Savannah, Georgia, while effectively blocking their sale through its approval process.

Canada’s transport ministry and Bombardier did not immediately respond to requests for comment, AP said.

The US Commerce Department had previously imposed duties on a Bombardier passenger jet in 2017, during Trump’s first term, arguing the company sold aircraft below cost with government support. That decision was later overturned by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled there was no harm to US industry.

Bombardier has since shifted its focus to business and private jets. Analysts say losing access to the US market would be a serious setback for the Quebec-based firm.

The dispute comes as the US prepares for a formal review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned Carney that public criticism of US trade policy could hurt Canada’s position.

Carney has said he stands by remarks made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticised economic pressure by major powers and said Canada would work to diversify its trade away from the United States.