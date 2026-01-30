Bajaj
Donald Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US, expanding trade war 

Trump’s threat posted on social media came after he threatened over the weekend to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if it went forward with a planned trade deal with China.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 30, 2026 08:44 PM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 06:38 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on aircraft made in Canada and sold in the United States, escalating a trade dispute with Ottawa and Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said the move was in response to Canada’s refusal to certify several business jets made by US firm Gulfstream Aerospace.

“Canada has wrongfully and illegally refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800 jets,” Trump wrote, adding that the US would respond by decertifying “all aircraft made in Canada”.

Trump said this would include planes produced by Bombardier, Canada’s largest aircraft maker. “If this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States,” he said.

‘Very dangerous’ to do business with China

The latest threat follows earlier warnings by Trump over Canada’s trade ties with China. Over the weekend, he said it would be “very dangerous” for Canada to deepen business relations with Beijing, and earlier floated a possible 100% tariff on Canadian goods linked to such a deal.



Trump said the US was acting after Canada declined to certify Gulfstream jets built in Savannah, Georgia, while effectively blocking their sale through its approval process.

Canada’s transport ministry and Bombardier did not immediately respond to requests for comment, AP said.

Also read ‘Nobody planning to go in and shoot him’: US officials say Donald Trump ready to talk with Nicolas Maduro

The US Commerce Department had previously imposed duties on a Bombardier passenger jet in 2017, during Trump’s first term, arguing the company sold aircraft below cost with government support. That decision was later overturned by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled there was no harm to US industry.

Bombardier has since shifted its focus to business and private jets. Analysts say losing access to the US market would be a serious setback for the Quebec-based firm.



The dispute comes as the US prepares for a formal review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned Carney that public criticism of US trade policy could hurt Canada’s position.

Carney has said he stands by remarks made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticised economic pressure by major powers and said Canada would work to diversify its trade away from the United States.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

