Canada’s updates rules for post-graduation work permit: Here’s everything international students need to know

International students who want to work in Canada after finishing their studies must meet updated rules for the post-graduation work permit (PGWP), according to the Government of Canada.

The government says the PGWP allows eligible graduates to gain Canadian work experience after completing their studies at an approved institution.

What is the PGWP?

The PGWP is an open work permit that allows graduates to work for most employers in Canada. The Government of Canada says it is designed to help international students gain “valuable Canadian work experience” after finishing their studies.

Who can apply for a PGWP?

The Government of Canada states that students must graduate from an eligible programme at a designated learning institution (DLI). However, it makes clear that graduating from a DLI “doesn’t automatically make you eligible for a PGWP”.

Students are advised to check the official DLI list to confirm whether their school and programme qualify.

As of November 1, 2024, most applicants must also provide proof of language test results when applying.

The government says those who submitted their PGWP application before November 1, 2024, or who graduated from a flight school, are exempt from the new language requirement.

How long is the PGWP valid?

According to the Government of Canada, the length of the work permit depends on:

The level of study

The length of the study programme

The expiry date of the applicant’s passport

The permit is issued for whichever of these comes first.

For master’s degree programmes, special rules have applied since February 15, 2024. For all other programmes, the duration depends on the length of study completed.

Passport validity rule

The Government of Canada advises students to ensure their passport is valid for the full period they are eligible for a PGWP before applying.

It states that a work permit “will only be issued for the period your passport is valid”. If a passport expires earlier than the full eligible duration, graduates can apply to extend their PGWP after renewing their passport.

The extension must be submitted on paper once the applicant receives a new passport that covers the full eligible period.

Step-by-step guide: How to apply for a PGWP

Step 1: Check eligibility: Confirm that your school is a designated learning institution and that your programme qualifies for a PGWP.

Step 2: Review new language rules: If applying on or after November 1, 2024, check whether you need to submit approved language test results.

Step 3: Check passport validity: Make sure your passport is valid for the entire period you may be eligible for the work permit.

Step 4: Gather documents: Prepare proof of graduation, transcripts, passport copy and language test results (if required).

Step 5: Submit your application: Apply for the PGWP through the official Government of Canada process within the required time after completing your studies.

Step 6: Apply for extension if needed: If your passport expires early, renew it and submit a paper application to extend your PGWP for the remaining eligible period.

The Government of Canada advises students to review the official guidance carefully before applying to avoid delays or refusal.