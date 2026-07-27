How long will your Canadian student visa take? Here are updated times

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued updated visa processing times for several categories, signaling key timeline adjustments for Indian students seeking permits to study in the country.

Study permit processing times for India currently run around 8 to 12 weeks for standard applications, according to IRCC data. The latest update showed a one-week increase in wait times for India-based applications, a reversal after several weeks of improvement earlier this year.

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Indian applicants, who qualified for the Student Direct Stream (SDS), which requires proof of funds through a Guaranteed Investment Certificate, upfront medical exams, and paid first-year tuition, can see much faster turnaround, with some straightforward SDS files processed in as little as 20 days.

What is a processing time, and how is it worked out?

IRCC defines a processing time as the period from when an application is received to when a decision is made. For mailed applications, the clock starts once the application reaches IRCC’s mailroom; for online or in-person applications, it starts on submission, according to the department.

Processing times can vary depending on the type of application, whether it is complete, how quickly the backlog is being cleared, how easily an applicant’s information can be verified, and how fast an applicant responds to follow-up requests, IRCC said.

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Canada student work rules for Indian students: According to IRCC, international students can work in Canada without a separate work permit, but only if they meet certain conditions. (Al-generated graphic)

Some processing times are calculated by looking back at how long it took to process 80 per cent of complete applications recently; others are forward-looking estimates based on the current inventory of applications, expected monthly processing capacity, and annual admission limits under the government’s immigration levels plan.

Are other visa categories affected too?

Indian applicants for a work permit from outside Canada currently face a processing time of 9 weeks, according to IRCC, with the department prioritising applications tied to essential occupations in agriculture, agri-food processing and healthcare.

Visitor visa applicants from outside Canada currently see a processing time of 21 days, while those applying from within Canada face a 29-day wait, IRCC said. A new permanent resident card currently takes about 41 days to process.

What about students seeking a citizenship certificate later on?

For those further along in their Canadian journey and applying for a citizenship certificate as proof of citizenship, the current wait is about 19 months if applying today, according to IRCC, last updated on 7 July 2026 and refreshed monthly.

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IRCC said applicants living outside Canada and the US who apply through a Canadian embassy, high commission or consulate should add three to four months to account for mailing time.

Why does the volume of Indian applications matter?

India remains one of Canada’s top three source countries for international students, alongside Nigeria and Pakistan, and high application volumes are one reason processing can run longer than for smaller-volume countries.

IRCC also conducts deeper background and fraud checks on applications from jurisdictions with documented cases of fake bank statements, forged admission letters or credential mills a category that includes India adding further time to standard processing.

Also read Why fewer Indian students are getting into colleges in US, UK and Canada this year

Biometrics appointment backlogs at Visa Application Centres in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad can add another one to three weeks during peak application seasons, typically between May and August when most students apply for fall admission.

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IRCC advised against submitting a fresh application while waiting, noting that the longer an applicant has waited, the closer they are to a decision. The department said it will reach out directly if it needs more information, and applicants do not need to take any further action in the meantime.

With inputs from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)