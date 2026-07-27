How long will your Canadian student visa take? Here are updated times

India remains one of Canada's top three source countries for international students.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
4 min readJul 27, 2026 02:53 PM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Seattle ShootingCanada visa wait times, Indian students, Canada study permit processing time, IRCC visa updates, Canada student visa timelines, study in Canada, Designated Learning Institutions, Student Direct Stream SDS, international student cap Canada, Indian student study visa. (Photo: AI generated)

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued updated visa processing times for several categories, signaling key timeline adjustments for Indian students seeking permits to study in the country.

How long is the wait for Indian applicants?

Study permit processing times for India currently run around 8 to 12 weeks for standard applications, according to IRCC data. The latest update showed a one-week increase in wait times for India-based applications, a reversal after several weeks of improvement earlier this year.

Also read Canada audit flags high approval rates for Indian student visas amid fraud concerns

Indian applicants, who qualified for the Student Direct Stream (SDS), which requires proof of funds through a Guaranteed Investment Certificate, upfront medical exams, and paid first-year tuition, can see much faster turnaround, with some straightforward SDS files processed in as little as 20 days.

What is a processing time, and how is it worked out?

IRCC defines a processing time as the period from when an application is received to when a decision is made. For mailed applications, the clock starts once the application reaches IRCC’s mailroom; for online or in-person applications, it starts on submission, according to the department.

Processing times can vary depending on the type of application, whether it is complete, how quickly the backlog is being cleared, how easily an applicant’s information can be verified, and how fast an applicant responds to follow-up requests, IRCC said.

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Canada student work rules for Indian students: According to IRCC, international students can work in Canada without a separate work permit, but only if they meet certain conditions. (Al-generated graphic)

Some processing times are calculated by looking back at how long it took to process 80 per cent of complete applications recently; others are forward-looking estimates based on the current inventory of applications, expected monthly processing capacity, and annual admission limits under the government’s immigration levels plan.

Are other visa categories affected too?

Indian applicants for a work permit from outside Canada currently face a processing time of 9 weeks, according to IRCC, with the department prioritising applications tied to essential occupations in agriculture, agri-food processing and healthcare.

Also read Canadian High Commissioner to India: ‘Canada offers range of energy options to India… after 2 years of tension, working methods better known to each other’

Visitor visa applicants from outside Canada currently see a processing time of 21 days, while those applying from within Canada face a 29-day wait, IRCC said. A new permanent resident card currently takes about 41 days to process.

What about students seeking a citizenship certificate later on?

For those further along in their Canadian journey and applying for a citizenship certificate as proof of citizenship, the current wait is about 19 months if applying today, according to IRCC, last updated on 7 July 2026 and refreshed monthly.

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IRCC said applicants living outside Canada and the US who apply through a Canadian embassy, high commission or consulate should add three to four months to account for mailing time.

Why does the volume of Indian applications matter?

India remains one of Canada’s top three source countries for international students, alongside Nigeria and Pakistan, and high application volumes are one reason processing can run longer than for smaller-volume countries.

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IRCC also conducts deeper background and fraud checks on applications from jurisdictions with documented cases of fake bank statements, forged admission letters or credential mills a category that includes India adding further time to standard processing.

Also read Why fewer Indian students are getting into colleges in US, UK and Canada this year

Biometrics appointment backlogs at Visa Application Centres in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad can add another one to three weeks during peak application seasons, typically between May and August when most students apply for fall admission.

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IRCC advised against submitting a fresh application while waiting, noting that the longer an applicant has waited, the closer they are to a decision. The department said it will reach out directly if it needs more information, and applicants do not need to take any further action in the meantime.

With inputs from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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