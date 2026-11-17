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A 23-year-old man had stepped out of his home just minutes before he was shot dead alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend in a suspected targeted attack in a parking lot in Canada’s British Columbia on Sunday night.
The couple, both of South Asian descent and residents of Delta, were shot in a parking lot outside a Walmart store near 88 Avenue and 124 Street in Surrey. Emergency responders reached the scene at around 10.38 pm and attempted to revive the victims before taking them to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.
The Surrey Police Service (SPS) suspect the killings were targeted and are investigating possible links to organised crime. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation. No arrests had been made as of the latest police update on Monday.
The man’s father, who was returning from Calgary when he received news of the shooting, was left grappling with the loss of his son. “I have lost my son,” the grieving father told Canadian Punjabi broadcaster RED FM, which reported speaking to him after the killing.
He also confirmed that the woman who died alongside his son was his girlfriend.
The man was the eldest among his siblings, according to the information available in the reports. His identity, along with that of his girlfriend, has not been publicly released by the police.
Targeted attack
IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said the male victim was known to police in connection with previous weapons and firearms-related offences.
She said the circumstances of the shooting bore the hallmarks of organised crime and appeared to point towards a targeted attack. However, investigators had not established whether the killings were gang-related.
While the police have confirmed that both victims were of South Asian descent and lived in Delta, RED FM reported that eyewitnesses believed they belonged to the Punjabi community. Their names and any family connections to Punjab had not been established in the reports available by Tuesday.
The Surrey Police Service has appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or possess relevant CCTV or dash-camera footage to come forward and assist investigators.
A burning car
Investigators are also looking into a vehicle fire reported barely 13 minutes after the shooting.
At around 10.51 pm, emergency services were alerted to a burning vehicle in the 9700 block of Princess Drive. A white sedan found at the location is believed to be a possible suspect vehicle, CityNews reported, citing the homicide investigation team.
The police are examining whether the fire is connected to the double killing.
A red Ford Mustang found at the shooting scene, believed to belong to one of the victims, has also been examined by investigators.