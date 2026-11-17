A 23-year-old man had stepped out of his home just minutes before he was shot dead alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend in a suspected targeted attack in a parking lot in Canada’s British Columbia on Sunday night.

The couple, both of South Asian descent and residents of Delta, were shot in a parking lot outside a Walmart store near 88 Avenue and 124 Street in Surrey. Emergency responders reached the scene at around 10.38 pm and attempted to revive the victims before taking them to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) suspect the killings were targeted and are investigating possible links to organised crime. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation. No arrests had been made as of the latest police update on Monday.