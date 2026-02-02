Canada study permit refused? 4 common mistakes to fix before you reapply

Receiving a study permit refusal from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can be a significant setback for international students. However, a refusal is not necessarily a final “no.” By understanding the specific grounds for rejection and addressing them with precision, many applicants successfully overturn these decisions or succeed on their second attempt.
When IRCC denies an application, they provide a refusal letter. According to data and legal standards, most rejections stem from a failure to meet one of the following core eligibility criteria:
Applicants must prove they can cover tuition, living expenses for themselves (and any accompanying family), and return transportation.
|Path
|When to choose It
|Reapplication
|If the refusal was based on missing info or weak documentation. You must submit a “stronger” case that directly addresses previous concerns.
|ATIP/GCMS notes
|Recommended for everyone. Requesting the officer’s specific notes (GCMS) provides the “hidden” reasons behind the refusal letter.
|Judicial review
|If you believe the decision was legally flawed or unreasonable. This requires a lawyer and is filed in the Federal Court.
Not everyone needs a study permit. You may be exempt if:
Expert tip: Avoid resubmitting the exact same application twice. Without new evidence or a clearer explanation, a second refusal is almost guaranteed.
Canadian immigration law is complex and subject to frequent policy shifts. Consulting with a regulated immigration consultant or a specialised law firm, such as the Cohen Immigration Law Firm, can provide the legal expertise needed to navigate the Federal Court or draft a robust reapplication.