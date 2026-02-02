Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Canada study permit refused? 4 common mistakes to fix before you reapply

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will in most cases provide applicants with a letter outlining the reasons for the refusal.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 05:16 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 04:59 PM IST
Canada Study permitsMany international students who apply to study in Canada face refusal of their study permit applications. (Photo: AI-generated)

Receiving a study permit refusal from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can be a significant setback for international students. However, a refusal is not necessarily a final “no.” By understanding the specific grounds for rejection and addressing them with precision, many applicants successfully overturn these decisions or succeed on their second attempt.

Navigating Canada study permit refusals: Expert insights and next steps

Receiving a study permit refusal from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can be a significant setback for international students. However, a refusal is not necessarily a final “no.” By understanding the specific grounds for rejection and addressing them with precision, many applicants successfully overturn these decisions or succeed on their second attempt.

Why was your study permit refused?

Also read What is Canada Express Entry 2026? A complete guide to new points system, costs, and 8,000-PR invitation surge

When IRCC denies an application, they provide a refusal letter. According to data and legal standards, most rejections stem from a failure to meet one of the following core eligibility criteria:

Financial inadequacy (proof of funds)

Applicants must prove they can cover tuition, living expenses for themselves (and any accompanying family), and return transportation.

  • The pitfall: Providing vague bank statements or failing to explain the source of large deposits.
  • The fix: Ensure all financial documentation is transparent, consistent, and meets the minimum “cost of living” requirements set by IRCC.

Story continues below this ad
PathWhen to choose It
ReapplicationIf the refusal was based on missing info or weak documentation. You must submit a “stronger” case that directly addresses previous concerns.
ATIP/GCMS notesRecommended for everyone. Requesting the officer’s specific notes (GCMS) provides the “hidden” reasons behind the refusal letter.
Judicial reviewIf you believe the decision was legally flawed or unreasonable. This requires a lawyer and is filed in the Federal Court.

Most Read
1Donald Trump responds after Epstein-linked files make new allegations
2Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army? What fuelled Balochistan attacks that killed nearly 200
3Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan
4H-1B visa: US to open registration for FY27 from March 4, notifies new rules with $100,000 fee
5Canada open work permit in 2026: Who can apply and how to do it | Step-by-step guide
6New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty

Who is exempt?

Not everyone needs a study permit. You may be exempt if:

  • Your course of study is less than six months.
  • You are a family member of a foreign representative.
  • You are a member of a foreign armed force under the Visiting Forces Act.

Expert tip: Avoid resubmitting the exact same application twice. Without new evidence or a clearer explanation, a second refusal is almost guaranteed.

Also Read Canada’s student visa surge ends: Why new arrivals just plummeted by a staggering 97%

Seeking professional assistance

Canadian immigration law is complex and subject to frequent policy shifts. Consulting with a regulated immigration consultant or a specialised law firm, such as the Cohen Immigration Law Firm, can provide the legal expertise needed to navigate the Federal Court or draft a robust reapplication.

Also Read 10 Canadian cities with highest safety concerns in 2026: From Surrey’s extortion crisis to Brampton’s theft wave

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
twitter

Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 02, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us