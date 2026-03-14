Canada shortens visa processing time for Indians; visitor visa wait drops to 57 days

Canada has shortened visa processing timelines for several categories of applicants from India, according to updated estimates released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Visitor visa applications from India are now taking around 57 days to process, down from 71 days earlier. The update also shows modest improvements in work permit timelines and a sharp drop in waiting periods for dependent child sponsorship applications.
Several visa categories for Indian applicants have seen changes in processing timelines:
IRCC updates its processing estimates regularly based on application volumes and past data.
The timelines reflect how long it has taken to process recent applications. According to the department, the estimates are based on the time required to finalise about 80% of applications.
Current workloads and expected decision rates are also taken into account. Some visa categories remain unchanged due to stable application numbers.
The revised timelines apply to several groups planning to travel to or settle in Canada, including:
India remains one of the largest sources of international students and immigrants to Canada, making the updated timelines significant for many applicants.
IRCC said the timelines are estimates and may vary depending on the complexity of each application.
Processing begins once an online application is submitted, while paper applications are processed after the required documents are received.
The department aims to complete around 80% of applications within a standard timeframe. However, more complex cases may still take longer to process.