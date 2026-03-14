Canada shortens visa processing time for Indians; visitor visa wait drops to 57 days

Canada cuts Indian visa wait times—visitor visas now in 57 days. Check if your application benefits from the new faster processing!

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
2 min readMar 14, 2026 08:42 PM IST First published on: Mar 14, 2026 at 08:37 PM IST
canada visa, canada visa indiaCanada has released updated visa and immigration processing timelines, showing shorter waiting periods for several categories of applicants from India. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Canada has shortened visa processing timelines for several categories of applicants from India, according to updated estimates released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Visitor visa applications from India are now taking around 57 days to process, down from 71 days earlier. The update also shows modest improvements in work permit timelines and a sharp drop in waiting periods for dependent child sponsorship applications.

What has changed?

Several visa categories for Indian applicants have seen changes in processing timelines:

  • Visitor visas: The waiting period has been cut from 71 days to about 57 days for applicants from India.
  • Work permits: Processing time has been reduced from eight weeks to roughly seven weeks.
  • Study permits: The timeline remains unchanged at about four weeks for Indian students.
  • Dependent child sponsorship: Waiting time has dropped significantly, from 16 months to eight months.
  • Citizenship applications: Processing time has been reduced slightly from 14 months to 13 months.

Why the timelines changed

IRCC updates its processing estimates regularly based on application volumes and past data.

The timelines reflect how long it has taken to process recent applications. According to the department, the estimates are based on the time required to finalise about 80% of applications.

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Current workloads and expected decision rates are also taken into account. Some visa categories remain unchanged due to stable application numbers.

Who is affected?

The revised timelines apply to several groups planning to travel to or settle in Canada, including:

  • Visitors applying for short-term travel visas
  • Students seeking study permits
  • Workers applying for temporary work permits
  • Families applying under sponsorship programmes
  • Immigrants applying for permanent residence or citizenship

India remains one of the largest sources of international students and immigrants to Canada, making the updated timelines significant for many applicants.

How processing times are calculated

IRCC said the timelines are estimates and may vary depending on the complexity of each application.

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Processing begins once an online application is submitted, while paper applications are processed after the required documents are received.

The department aims to complete around 80% of applications within a standard timeframe. However, more complex cases may still take longer to process.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada’s study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues. ... Read More

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