Canada shortens visa processing time for Indians; visitor visa wait drops to 57 days

Canada has released updated visa and immigration processing timelines, showing shorter waiting periods for several categories of applicants from India. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Canada has shortened visa processing timelines for several categories of applicants from India, according to updated estimates released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Visitor visa applications from India are now taking around 57 days to process, down from 71 days earlier. The update also shows modest improvements in work permit timelines and a sharp drop in waiting periods for dependent child sponsorship applications.

What has changed?

Several visa categories for Indian applicants have seen changes in processing timelines:

Visitor visas: The waiting period has been cut from 71 days to about 57 days for applicants from India.

The waiting period has been cut from 71 days to about 57 days for applicants from India. Work permits: Processing time has been reduced from eight weeks to roughly seven weeks.

Processing time has been reduced from eight weeks to roughly seven weeks. Study permits: The timeline remains unchanged at about four weeks for Indian students.

The timeline remains unchanged at about four weeks for Indian students. Dependent child sponsorship: Waiting time has dropped significantly, from 16 months to eight months.

Waiting time has dropped significantly, from 16 months to eight months. Citizenship applications: Processing time has been reduced slightly from 14 months to 13 months.

Why the timelines changed

IRCC updates its processing estimates regularly based on application volumes and past data.

The timelines reflect how long it has taken to process recent applications. According to the department, the estimates are based on the time required to finalise about 80% of applications.

Story continues below this ad

Current workloads and expected decision rates are also taken into account. Some visa categories remain unchanged due to stable application numbers.

Who is affected?

The revised timelines apply to several groups planning to travel to or settle in Canada, including:

Visitors applying for short-term travel visas

Students seeking study permits

Workers applying for temporary work permits

Families applying under sponsorship programmes

Immigrants applying for permanent residence or citizenship

India remains one of the largest sources of international students and immigrants to Canada, making the updated timelines significant for many applicants.

How processing times are calculated

IRCC said the timelines are estimates and may vary depending on the complexity of each application.

Story continues below this ad

Processing begins once an online application is submitted, while paper applications are processed after the required documents are received.

The department aims to complete around 80% of applications within a standard timeframe. However, more complex cases may still take longer to process.