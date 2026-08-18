Canada sexual assault case: Indian-origin man arrested over assault of young woman

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, Jagendar Kurana, has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, Canada, police said.
The Surrey Police Service said the incident was reported on August 9. The accused was arrested on August 12 after investigators released images and sought help from the public in identifying the suspect.
What happened at Bear Creek Park in Surrey?
Police responded after receiving a report of a sexual assault at the park on August 9. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke to the victim, a female youth, who said that she had been groped by a man. The police added that the suspect had fled by then.
How did police identify Jagendar Kurana?
The Surrey police launched an investigation and requested a public appeal with photos of the suspect. The officials said that a man was identified after his description matched the suspect. The accused, identified as Jagendar Kurana, was arrested on August 12, the police release stated.
What charges does Jagendar Kurana face?
According to the case details on Surrey Police website, the Bear Creek Prosecution Service approved two criminal charges against Kurana. This included one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.
What is the current status of the case?
Kurana was remanded to police custody and is awaiting a bail hearing until his next scheduled court appearance. The authorities added that the investigation into the incident is continuing.
What did Surrey Police say?
The Surrey Police Service confirmed the charges in a post on X, saying Kurana remained in custody pending his next court appearance.
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Bear Creek Park sexual assault case: What happened
August 9: Surrey Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving a female youth.
August 9: Officers spoke with the complainant; police said the suspect had fled.
August 12: Police released images and appealed to the public for help identifying the suspect.
August 12: Jagendar Kurana was arrested.
August 17: Charges were sworn/approved, if confirmed from the primary source.
Next court appearance: Kurana remains in custody pending the next court proceeding.
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