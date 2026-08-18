Canada sexual assault case: Indian-origin man arrested over assault of young woman

The Surrey police launched an investigation and requested a public appeal with photos of the suspect. (Photo: X/ @surreyps/ enhanced via AI)

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, Jagendar Kurana, has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, Canada, police said.

The Surrey Police Service said the incident was reported on August 9. The accused was arrested on August 12 after investigators released images and sought help from the public in identifying the suspect.

What happened at Bear Creek Park in Surrey?

Police responded after receiving a report of a sexual assault at the park on August 9. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke to the victim, a female youth, who said that she had been groped by a man. The police added that the suspect had fled by then.