Canada school shooting suspect a ‘female in a dress with brown hair’; here’s what we know so far

Canada school shooting: Canada BC School Shooting: Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital.

By: Express Global Desk
Updated: Feb 11, 2026 12:51 PM IST
The police said that as part of the ongoing investigation, a secondary location was believed to be connected to the incident where two people were found dead.The police said that as part of the ongoing investigation, a secondary location was believed to be connected to the incident where two people were found dead. (File photo)
Canada school shooting: The Canadian police, upon receiving the report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, sent an alert describing the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair”.

The shooting incident at the high school killed at least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, on Tuesday (Feb 10), and wounded 25 others.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the authorities will be investigating “the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation.”

Here’s what we know so far

Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital.

The police said that as part of the ongoing investigation, a secondary location was believed to be connected to the incident where two people were found dead.

Approximately 25 others are being evaluated for non‑life‑threatening injuries at the local medical centre.

“Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital. Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries,” the police said in a press release.

‘Following all leads to try to determine the connection to the shooter,’ say police

Chief Supt. Floyd said that the authorities were following the leads to determine the connection to the shooter.

“We’re following all leads to try to determine the connection to the shooter,” he said, according to CBC.

“I think we will struggle to determine the ‘why’, but we will try our best to determine what transpired.”

‘Devastated by today’s horrific shootings,’ says PM Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement expressing support for the grieving families.

He said that the officials were in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported.

“I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” he said in a post on X.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” he said.

“Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other,” he added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

