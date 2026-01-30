Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘Respect Canada’s sovereignty’: Mark Carney tells US after officials meet Alberta separatists

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith echoed the message, saying discussions about the province’s future should be left to Canadians.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 30, 2026 08:43 PM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 04:46 AM IST
CanadaAlberta separatists are currently gathering signatures for a petition that could lead to a referendum on leaving Canada. (Photo: X/@s_guilbeault)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the United States must respect Canada’s sovereignty after reports that Alberta separatists held talks with officials linked to the Trump administration.

“We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty,” Carney said, adding that he has been “always clear” on this point with US President Donald Trump.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith echoed the message, saying discussions about the province’s future should be left to Canadians. She said US officials should stay out of Alberta’s “democratic process”.

The remarks came after the Financial Times reported that Alberta separatist figures had met US officials in Washington. The meetings drew sharp criticism from some Canadian leaders.

Also read ‘I meant what I said’: Canada PM Carney stands by his Davos speech, denies walking back in call with Trump

British Columbia Premier David Eby said seeking help from another country to break up Canada amounted to “treason”. His comments were criticised by separatist supporter Jeffrey Rath, who called them “stupid”.

Story continues below this ad

Rath, a co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project, told the BBC his group had travelled to Washington three times over the past year as private citizens on a “fact-finding basis”. He said the meetings explored the feasibility of a possible $500bn line of credit if Alberta were to separate, but insisted they were not asking for funding. He declined to name who they met.

A White House official told the BBC that US officials meet many civil society groups and that “no such support, or any other commitments, was conveyed”.

Alberta separatists are currently gathering signatures for a petition that could lead to a referendum on leaving Canada.

Canadian premiers are meeting in Ottawa ahead of trade talks that include a review of the US-Canada-Mexico free trade deal. Smith said she would raise her concerns with US officials and the US ambassador.

Story continues below this ad

While her party supports a “strong Alberta within Canada”, Smith said she would not attack Albertans who back a referendum. “What we need to do is give Albertans hope,” she said.

Also read Canada PM Carney plans India visit in March to reset ties and expand trade: Officials

The issue gained attention last week after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Washington could work with an independent Alberta. “Alberta has a wealth of natural resources,” he said in a TV interview. “I think we should let them come down into the US.”

Most Read
1We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  
2Russia invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks
3Donald Trump threatens Canada with 50% tariff on aircraft sold in US, expanding trade war 
4Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to lead fed: The bold move that could end decades of central bank independence
5Trump’s massive armada’ faces Iran’s 1,000 drones as Turkey tries to avert a new war
6‘I was raised to be a decent human being’: Ilhan Omar hits out at Donald Trump after he called the attack on her ‘staged’

Discontent with Ottawa has existed in Alberta for years, especially over energy policy, but full independence remains unlikely. Recent Ipsos polling suggests around three in 10 Albertans would support starting the separation process, though many see it as a symbolic protest.

Late last year, more than 430,000 people signed a petition calling for a united Canada.

Story continues below this ad

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt told the BBC she believed separatists were a minority. “Most Albertans want to be part of Canada,” she said. “I’m very optimistic they will show their desire to stay united.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 30, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us