‘Respect Canada’s sovereignty’: Mark Carney tells US after officials meet Alberta separatists

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the United States must respect Canada’s sovereignty after reports that Alberta separatists held talks with officials linked to the Trump administration.

“We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty,” Carney said, adding that he has been “always clear” on this point with US President Donald Trump.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith echoed the message, saying discussions about the province’s future should be left to Canadians. She said US officials should stay out of Alberta’s “democratic process”.

The remarks came after the Financial Times reported that Alberta separatist figures had met US officials in Washington. The meetings drew sharp criticism from some Canadian leaders.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said seeking help from another country to break up Canada amounted to “treason”. His comments were criticised by separatist supporter Jeffrey Rath, who called them “stupid”.

Rath, a co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project, told the BBC his group had travelled to Washington three times over the past year as private citizens on a “fact-finding basis”. He said the meetings explored the feasibility of a possible $500bn line of credit if Alberta were to separate, but insisted they were not asking for funding. He declined to name who they met.

A White House official told the BBC that US officials meet many civil society groups and that “no such support, or any other commitments, was conveyed”.

Alberta separatists are currently gathering signatures for a petition that could lead to a referendum on leaving Canada.

Canadian premiers are meeting in Ottawa ahead of trade talks that include a review of the US-Canada-Mexico free trade deal. Smith said she would raise her concerns with US officials and the US ambassador.

While her party supports a “strong Alberta within Canada”, Smith said she would not attack Albertans who back a referendum. “What we need to do is give Albertans hope,” she said.

The issue gained attention last week after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Washington could work with an independent Alberta. “Alberta has a wealth of natural resources,” he said in a TV interview. “I think we should let them come down into the US.”

Discontent with Ottawa has existed in Alberta for years, especially over energy policy, but full independence remains unlikely. Recent Ipsos polling suggests around three in 10 Albertans would support starting the separation process, though many see it as a symbolic protest.

Late last year, more than 430,000 people signed a petition calling for a united Canada.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt told the BBC she believed separatists were a minority. “Most Albertans want to be part of Canada,” she said. “I’m very optimistic they will show their desire to stay united.”