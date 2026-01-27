Canada PM Carney plans India visit in March to reset ties and expand trade: Officials

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during an event at a grocery store in Ottawa. (Photo: AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in early March as Ottawa looks to rapidly expand trade and reset relations after more than two years of diplomatic strain, officials said on Monday.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, said Carney’s visit is likely after India presents its federal budget on February 1. Several Canadian ministers are also expected to travel to India around the same time.

The visit would mark the highest-level engagement between the two countries since relations cooled under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign agreements covering uranium, energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence, Patnaik said.

Talks focus on trade and technology

Canada and India are seeking to revive negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with the aim of raising bilateral trade to about $50 billion by 2030, officials have said.

The renewed engagement follows what both sides described as a “fruitful conversation” between Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during India’s Republic Day celebrations.

“The discussions focused on strengthening economic partnerships, cooperation in artificial intelligence and maintaining high-level exchanges,” a person familiar with the talks said.

Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson is also scheduled to visit India soon, including meetings in Goa with Indian officials and industry leaders to explore cooperation in liquefied natural gas, uranium and critical minerals.

Relations showing signs of recovery

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada were strained after allegations last year linking Indian agents to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. India has denied any involvement.

In August 2025, the two countries agreed to return envoys and increase diplomatic staffing, signalling a willingness to stabilise relations.

Analysts say Canada sees India as a long-term strategic and economic partner, given its fast-growing economy and demand for energy and minerals, while India views Canada as a reliable source of key resources and technology.

The planned visit by Carney is expected to give fresh momentum to the relationship and set the tone for closer cooperation in trade, energy and emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies)