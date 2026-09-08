Full list: Canada hits US goods with tariffs up to 50%. What is affected?

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect at 12:01 am on Tuesday, September 8, escalating the 18-month trade dispute between the two neighbours after negotiations collapsed last month.

The measures impose duties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent on hundreds of American products. Canada’s Department of Finance published the tariff schedule on August 25 and revised it the next day.

The revised list contains 629 tariff classifications covering C$27.6 billion (about US$20 billion) in annual US imports, down from the original 874 classifications after 254 fish and seafood classifications were removed and nine other items were added.

. Canada-US Trade War · Countermeasures The full list: Canada's tariffs on US goods 629 tariff items face new duties from September 8 — here's what's covered, grouped by category. 629 Tariff items $27.6B Imports covered 15-50% Tariff rates Sept 8 Effective 12:01am Dairy & food Apparel & textiles Wood, paper & packaging Building & glass Metals & steel Machinery & vehicles Furniture & goods Dairy & food 6 product groups 04 Dairy: milk, cream, whey 50% Concentrated milk powder, cream, whey protein, powdered whey. 04 Cheese and curd 25% Cheddar, mozzarella, brie, gouda, provolone, Swiss, parmesan, havarti, romano, processed and blue-veined cheese. 04 Natural honey 50% All natural honey. 17 Molasses 50% Cane molasses and other molasses in powder or liquid form. 19 Baking mixes and doughs 50% Mixes and doughs containing butterfat for bakery preparation. 35 Dairy-derived proteins 50% Casein, milk albumin, milk protein substances, peptones. Apparel & textiles 4 product groups 33 Cosmetics and perfumes 50% Perfumes, lip makeup, eye makeup, manicure/pedicure products, hair preparations. 57 Carpets and floor coverings 25-50% Knotted, woven, tufted and felt carpets in wool, nylon, synthetic and other materials. 61 Knitted apparel 50% Cotton T-shirts, cotton/synthetic pullovers and cardigans, synthetic dresses and trousers, synthetic gloves. 62 Woven apparel 50% Men's wool suits, blazers and trousers, women's synthetic dresses, overcoats, protective garments, cotton and synthetic garments. Wood, paper & packaging 9 product groups 39 Plastics and packaging 50% Vinyl floor/wall coverings, self-adhesive film, polyethylene bags, plastic tableware, kitchenware, household articles. 44 Wood and lumber 25% Softwood lumber: pine, fir, spruce, hemlock, S-P-F. 44 Plywood and panels 50% All plywood types: bamboo, tropical, hardwood, coniferous, LVL, blockboard. 44 Wood charcoal 50% Wood charcoal, agglomerated or not. 47 Wood pulp 50% Chemical dissolving-grade wood pulp. 48 Paper and tissue stock 25-50% Tissue/towel stock (50%), kraft paper (25%), coated paper (50%). 48 Household paper products 25-50% Toilet paper and facial tissues (25%), paper tablecloths and other household paper items (50%). 48 Packaging and stationery 50% Corrugated cartons, paper bags, envelopes, notebooks, binders, folders, paper trays and plates. 49 Printed matter 50% Printed pictures, designs, photographs. Building materials & glass 2 product groups 68 Plaster / drywall 50% Gypsum drywall boards reinforced with paper. 70 Glass containers 50% Glass bottles, jars and packing containers. Metals & steel 5 product groups — the largest single share of the list 72 Iron and non-alloy steel 50% Steel ingots, semi-finished steel, flat-rolled products, bars, rods, wire, angles, shapes, sections, rails, piles, tubes, pipes, fittings. 73 Steel articles and structures 25-50% Structural steel, bridges, towers, scaffolding, doors, windows, fasteners, springs, stoves, kitchen sinks, sanitary ware. 74 Copper products 50% Copper wire of various cross-sections. 76 Aluminum products 50% Aluminum bars, rods, wire, plates, sheets, foil, tubes, pipes, structures, fittings. 83 Base metal fittings 25% Hinges, clasps, mountings and fittings for furniture, doors, vehicles. Machinery, electronics & vehicles 3 product groups 84 Machinery and appliances 15-25% Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dishwasher parts, forklifts, mowers, cranes, jacks, hoists, certain machinery components. 85 Electrical equipment 25-50% Electric ovens, cookers and ranges (25%), insulated wiring (25%), smartphones (50%), electric accumulators, telecom equipment. 87 Vehicles 50% Motorcycles, goods and livestock trailers. Furniture & consumer goods 2 product groups 94 Furniture and lighting 25-50% Wood/metal household furniture and chandeliers (50%), kitchen cabinets and some seating (25%). 95 Sporting goods and consoles 50% Video game consoles, golf clubs, fishing rods, exercise equipment. Source: Department of Finance Canada, revised August 26, 2026 schedule. For individual tariff-item-level lookup, the complete line-by-line list is published on the Department of Finance Canada website. Express InfoGenIE · Global Desk .

What items are on Canada’s tariff list?

The products are divided into three main tariff bands — 50%, 25%, and 15% — depending on their customs classification.