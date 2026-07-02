Canada immigration changes in July 2026: What it means for Indian students, workers, and PR seekers

Canada is rolling out a series of immigration policy changes in July 2026 that will affect that could affect thousands of Indian students, skilled workers and permanent residency (PR) applicants. Some measures take effect this month, while others open important application windows or consultation deadlines that could impact future applicants.

India remains one of the largest source countries for international students and economic immigrants to Canada. As a result, changes to work permits, study permits and provincial nominee programmes are closely watched by Indian applicants planning to study, work or settle in the country.

Here’s a look at the key immigration changes taking effect this month.

New rules for immigration consultants from July 15

One of the biggest changes comes into effect on July 15, when new regulations governing licensed immigration consultants become operational.

According to Immigration News Canada, the rules follow reforms announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on May 6 to strengthen oversight of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC), which was established in 2021.

Under the new framework, licensed consultants found to have committed dishonest conduct on or after November 2021 could face disciplinary action and may be required to compensate affected clients financially.

Beginning in April 2027, the CICC’s public register will also display additional information about licensed consultants to improve transparency.

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Applicants planning to hire immigration consultants are advised to verify that their consultant is licensed and in good standing before proceeding with an application.

Asylum reforms open for consultation until July 20

The Canadian government has also opened a public consultation on proposed changes to the country’s asylum process, with comments being accepted until July 20.

According to Immigration News Canada, the proposed amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations would require asylum seekers to submit complete applications—including identity documents, declarations and the Basis of Claim form—within 60 days.

Eligible asylum claimants would also become eligible for open work permits once their claims are accepted for referral, instead of waiting for the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) referral process.

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Separately, the IRB has proposed new Refugee Protection Division Rules that would require supporting documents to be filed within 30 days of referral instead of the current deadline of 10 days before a hearing.

New rules for international students

International students planning to change their Designated Learning Institution (DLI) should also note updated IRCC requirements.

Students transferring to another post-secondary institution may need to apply for a study permit extension and, depending on their circumstances, obtain a new Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL).

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IRCC says eligible students who follow the official transfer process can benefit from a 60-day processing standard.

Canada’s national cap on study permits, first introduced in 2024, remains in force throughout 2026.

Ontario launches redesigned nominee programme

Ontario has replaced its previous eight Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) employer streams with a new Workforce Priority Stream, which came into effect on June 26.

The redesigned programme includes three pathways:

TEER 0–3 occupations

TEER 4–5 occupations

Self-employed physicians

Most applicants must have a valid job offer, while physicians qualify through registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) and OHIP billing eligibility.

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Ontario’s Expression of Interest (EOI) system is temporarily closed while it transitions to the new programme. Existing applications submitted under the previous streams will continue to be processed under the earlier eligibility rules.

The province also plans to introduce additional immigration streams for healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals with exceptional talent later this year.

British Columbia opens rural healthcare pathway

British Columbia is accepting registrations until August 31, 2026, under its one-time Temporary Rural or Remote Health Support Initiative.

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According to Immigration News Canada, the programme is limited to 250 nominations and targets workers employed by BC public health authorities in specific cleaning and security occupations in rural and remote communities.

Urban areas including Metro Vancouver, the Central Okanagan and most of the Capital Regional District are excluded.

Eligible workers are encouraged to prepare their documentation before invitations begin in the coming weeks.

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Quebec eases work permit rules for spouses

Quebec has introduced a temporary public policy allowing spouses under the Quebec Skilled Worker Selection Program (PSTQ) to apply for open work permits.

The measure, which took effect on June 5, 2026, applies to spouses who are temporary residents in Canada and whose principal applicant holds a valid—or recently expired—employer-specific work permit in Quebec.

Applications submitted under the policy are eligible for a 30-day IRCC processing standard, provided applicants include the identification code PPTR2PRQC2026.

The temporary measure is expected to remain in effect until the end of 2026, although it may be withdrawn earlier.

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TR-to-PR applicants can still apply for open work permits

Eligible applicants under Canada’s Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (TR-to-PR) pathway can continue applying for open work permits until December 31, 2026.

Applicants must have submitted a complete TR-to-PR application. Because IRCC processing can take several months, applicants are encouraged to apply for their open work permits well before their existing permits expire.

What applicants should keep in mind?

July’s changes represent one of Canada’s biggest mid-year immigration policy updates, affecting international students, skilled workers, asylum seekers and prospective permanent residents alike.

While some measures are already in force, others involve consultation periods or application windows that close later this month. Applicants are advised to review the latest IRCC and provincial programme requirements carefully before submitting applications, particularly if they are planning to study, work or settle in Canada in the coming months.