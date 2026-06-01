Tightening the grid: Canada rolls out massive visa, work permit, and student rule changes effective June 1

Canada Rule Changes in June 2026: June is important for certain taxpayers, especially those outside standard filing timelines.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 1, 2026 09:40 PM IST First published on: Jun 1, 2026 at 01:39 PM IST
Canada new rulesCanada June 2026 New Rules: Canada is introducing a wide set of regulatory and policy changes in June 2026. (Photo: AI generated)

Canada June 2026 New Rules: Canada is introducing a wide set of regulatory and policy changes in June 2026, affecting taxpayers, families, workers, and businesses. According to Immigration News Canada, the updates include tax deadlines, a one-time benefit payment, new health rules, and environmental measures.

What is changing in June

Several rules and deadlines come into force this month:

  • A one-time tax credit payment for eligible residents
  • New filing deadlines for specific taxpayers
  • Changes to how children access melatonin
  • A minimum wage increase in British Columbia
  • Environmental and transport regulations

Officials say these changes target cost-of-living support, compliance, and public safety.

Also read Good news, bad news for Indians eyeing Canada: Work permits faster, PR and citizenship stuck
  • Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) deadlines and tax rules

June is important for certain taxpayers, especially those outside standard filing timelines.

Key deadlines:

June 15

Self-employed individuals must file returns

June 30

  • Global Minimum Tax filings for large corporations
  • Non-resident rental income returns

While self-employed individuals get extra time to file, any unpaid taxes after April 30 continue to attract interest.

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What the CRA payment means

A one-time payment will be issued to millions of Canadians.

  • Up to $533 per family
  • Based on GST (Goods and Services Tax)/HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) credit eligibility
  • Paid automatically from June 5, 2026

“This payment is part of the transition to a new federal benefit programme,” the report notes.

Canada Visa
Canada has released updated visa and immigration processing timelines, showing shorter waiting periods for several categories of applicants from India. (Photo: AI-Generated)

The benefit later will be replaced by the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit starting in July.

Wage increase in British Columbia (BC)

Workers in federally regulated sectors in BC will see a pay rise.

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  • New minimum wage: $18.25 per hour
  • Effective from: June 1, 2026
  • Applies to sectors like banking, telecom, and transport

Employers must pay the higher of federal or provincial minimum wage rates.

Also read Canada shortens visa processing time for Indians; visitor visa wait drops to 57 days

New health rule for children

Access to melatonin for children will change.

  • From June 2, it will require a prescription
  • Applies to those under 18 years
  • Over-the-counter sales for children will stop

Health authorities cited safety concerns and the need for medical supervision.

Why new drug controls are being introduced

Temporary controls on certain substances will begin on June 5.

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  • Includes synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals
  • Aimed at tackling illegal drug supply
  • Violations may lead to criminal penalties

Authorities say the move strengthens enforcement against drug trafficking.

The data shows that in December 2023, Canada had 95,320 study permit holders and 30,325 work permit holders. (AI generated image)
The data shows that in December 2023, Canada had 95,320 study permit holders and 30,325 work permit holders (AI generated image)

Environment and safety rules

New federal rules will also take effect by the end of the month.

  • Restrictions on toxic substances and chemicals
  • Stricter import and manufacturing rules
  • Marine safety inspections and fire hazard checks

In addition, vessels must follow stricter rules to protect marine wildlife in coastal waters.

Canada Strong Pass explained

A seasonal travel benefit will return mid-month.

  • Starts: June 19
  • Ends: September 7

Offers:

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  • Free entry to national parks
  • Discounts on camping and travel

“There is no registration required; benefits apply automatically,” the report said.

Also read Canada’s updates rules for post-graduation work permit: Here’s everything international students need to know

Agriculture and consultation deadlines

Farmers and industry stakeholders also face deadlines.

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  • June 30: AgriStability and AgriInvest submissions
  • Industrial hemp consultation closes the same day

Late submissions may lead to reduced benefits or penalties.

Summary: Key dates

  • June 1: Wage increase, marine rules begin
  • June 2: Melatonin rule change
  • June 5: CRA payment issued
  • June 15: Self-employed tax deadline
  • June 19: Canada Strong Pass begins
  • June 30: Multiple tax and regulatory deadlines

What it means overall

The June 2026 changes affect a wide range of people, but not all Canadians equally.

  • Taxpayers must track deadlines carefully
  • Families need to prepare for new health rules
  • Workers may see higher wages
  • Businesses face tighter compliance requirements

As Immigration News Canada notes, while some measures offer financial relief, others introduce stricter regulatory obligations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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