Tightening the grid: Canada rolls out massive visa, work permit, and student rule changes effective June 1

Canada June 2026 New Rules: Canada is introducing a wide set of regulatory and policy changes in June 2026. (Photo: AI generated)

Canada June 2026 New Rules: Canada is introducing a wide set of regulatory and policy changes in June 2026, affecting taxpayers, families, workers, and businesses. According to Immigration News Canada, the updates include tax deadlines, a one-time benefit payment, new health rules, and environmental measures.

What is changing in June

Several rules and deadlines come into force this month: