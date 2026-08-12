Canada deported over 3,000 Indians in 6 months, twice the US figure

Canada removed 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting the figure on course to exceed the country’s annual record for Indian removals if the current pace continues, news agency PTI reported. The figures highlight that Ottawa is tightening its control over immigration and taking stern action against overstays and non-compliance.
3,323 Indians deported in six months
The first-half figure is already nearly 88 per cent of the 3,779 Indian nationals removed during all of 2025 — the highest annual figure in the CBSA’s data for 2020-25. If the current pace continues, 2026 could set a new annual record.
The development comes as Ottawa is tightening its immigration system and reportedly reducing temporary residents, including foreign workers and international students.
The CBSA does not break down the 2026 inadmissibility categories by nationality in the published table. Across all nationalities, the largest category of enforced removals in the first six months of 2026 involved non-compliance by refugee claimants, followed by non-compliance among non-claimants. Other grounds included criminality, misrepresentation and organised crime.
Indians now top Canada’s removal list
The CBSA figures for 2026 also reveal that Indian nationals have emerged as the largest group of foreign nationals who were deported from Canada, followed by Mexicans, with 1,573 deportations, PTI reported.
In the last five years, Mexico topped the list of foreign nationals being deported consecutively, with India ranked in second place during the same period.
Deportations of Indians rise sharply
It was in 2020 that India was ranked number one, with 1,424 Indian nationals being deported from Canada. In 2021, 603 Indians were deported from Canada, followed by 786 in 2022. In 2023, the number rose to 1,132, and further to 2,004 in 2024, according to CBSA data.
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7,669 Indians await removal
The CBSA also lists 7,669 Indian nationals in its “removal in progress inventory”, the largest such group among all nationalities. The inventory refers to cases where removal action is in progress; it should not be read as a list of people who will necessarily be deported immediately.
Canada deporting more Indians than US
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World · Diaspora · Data
Canada vs US: how many Indians have been removed in 2026?
Canada has removed far more Indian nationals than the US so far this year — and for Canada, India has become the single largest nationality in the data.
CACanada
3,323
Indian nationals removedJan–Jun 2026
USUnited States
1,273
Indian nationals deported to IndiaJan 1 – Jul 22/31, 2026
~2.6×
Canada's reported figure is about 2.6 times the US figure — but the reporting periods are not identical (see the dates above).
A removal (Canada) and a deportation to India (US) are counted differently, and the windows don't line up exactly — so treat the ratio as indicative, not precise.
Canada's pace in 2026
2025 — full year
3,779
.
2026 — first 6 months
3,323
.
88%
In just six months, Canada has already reached 88% of its entire 2025 total of Indian removals.
Removals from Canada by nationality · Jan–Jun 2026
INIndia
3,323
.
MXMexico
1,573
.
HTHaiti
431
.
USUnited States
372
.
COColombia
354
.
India was the highest of any nationality in Canada's first-half 2026 removal data — ahead of Mexico by more than two to one.
Indian nationals removed from Canada, by year
1,424
.
2020
603
.
2021
786
.
2022
1,132
.
2023
2,004
.
2024
3,779
.
2025
3,323
.
2026½ yr
In just six months, 2026 has already surpassed every full-year figure from 2020–2024. If the current pace continues, 2026 could set a new annual record — though that is a projection, not a certainty.
The 2026 bar (amber) is half-year data (Jan–Jun); all other bars are full years.
Removal action in progress
7,669
Indian nationals with removal action in progress
India is the largest nationality group in Canada's “removal in progress” inventory. This does not mean all 7,669 will be removed immediately — the inventory tracks cases at various stages.
These are CBSA's overall removal categories across all nationalities. CBSA's data does not break grounds down by nationality, so they should not be read as the reasons for the 3,323 Indian cases specifically.
Sources: Canada Border Services Agency; Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Canada figures: Jan–Jun 2026. US figure: Jan–Jul 2026. The two periods are not identical.
Canada’s deportation figure of Indian nationals from January to June 2026, which stands at 3,323, is also more than two-and-a-half times the number of Indians deported by the United States to India in the same period.
Ministry of External Affairs data last month revealed that 1,273 Indian nationals were deported from America between January 1 and July 22.
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