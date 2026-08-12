Canada deported over 3,000 Indians in 6 months, twice the US figure

The agency data further revealed that Indian nationals were also the largest group in Canada's "removal in progress inventory". (AI-generated image)

Canada removed 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting the figure on course to exceed the country’s annual record for Indian removals if the current pace continues, news agency PTI reported. The figures highlight that Ottawa is tightening its control over immigration and taking stern action against overstays and non-compliance.

3,323 Indians deported in six months

The first-half figure is already nearly 88 per cent of the 3,779 Indian nationals removed during all of 2025 — the highest annual figure in the CBSA’s data for 2020-25. If the current pace continues, 2026 could set a new annual record.

The development comes as Ottawa is tightening its immigration system and reportedly reducing temporary residents, including foreign workers and international students.